Asher Angel Shares New ‘Shazam!’ Set Photo

Filming on DC Films’ Shazam! began just a week ago, and one of the film’s main stars is celebrating.

Asher Angel, who will play the younger version of Billy Batson/Shazam, recently shared a photo of his directors chair on the film’s set. You can check out the photo, which he captioned as “Day 1”, below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A lot of eyes are currently on Shazam!, which is expected to be a fun, lighthearted entry into the DC Extended Universe.

“I think it’s very funny,” director David F. Sandberg wrote on Reddit late last month, “but the humor comes more from the situations rather than quippy one-liners (for people who read too much into things, that’s not intended as a dig at Marvel or anyone in particular. Quippy one-liners can be great) The important thing for me is to mix the funny with a threat that’s serious and to also have dramatic moments. All funny all the time takes the weight out of it.”

And according to Angel, even the process of auditioning for the film was just as enjoyable of an experience.

“I was self-taping for it, and then they wanted to call me in for a test,” Angel explained during an interview late last year. “So I came into Los Angeles, I tested with [director David Sandberg]; it was so much fun. I just felt so comfortable.”

“And the next day,” Angel continued, “I went into Warner Bros. to do one last scene in front of the execs and everyone, and two days later we were leaving to go from LA to Utah and we got the call.”

While production on the film is only in its early days, fans have been treated to quite a few noteworthy updates. In addition to a press release that confirmed plenty of information about the film, fans have gotten looks at some of the film’s sets and props, a very vague tease of Zachary Levi’s Shazam costume, and an adorable thank you note that one of the film’s young cast members sent Sandberg. As production continues on, there are sure to be even more updates.

Shazam! will debut in theaters on April 5th, 2019.