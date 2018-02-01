‘Shazam!’: Mark Strong Working Out for His Doctor Sivana Role

Production of Shazam! is officially underway, and the film’s main antagonist is getting ready.

Giacomo Farci, the trainer for the upcoming DC Comics-inspired film, recently shared several photos and videos of Mark Strong training for his role as Dr. Sivana. You can check them out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Strong was first rumored for the role of Dr. Thaddeus Bodog Sivana in November of last year, before confirming his involvement last month. While Strong is no stranger to the world of comic book films, thanks to his roles in Kingsman and Green Lantern, he’s excited to see what Shazam! will bring.

”I’m playing an evil bastard called Doctor Sivana, they are always the best characters to play, the most fun.” Strong revealed. “I was Sinestro in Green Lantern, which I though was a rather good film, but it didn’t do what they wanted. So I feel like I’ve got unfinished business in the DC world. I played a pretty evil character in that, and he was meant to get even worse in the second one but that never happened, but I think I’m going to get the chance to do that in Shazam!, I hope so.”

As fans can see in the posts above, getting Strong properly prepared for the role will involve a wide array of stunt training.

”I’ve been training like a mad man.” Strong revealed. “I’m about to go over and see the stunt guys, I’ve been trying all of these harnesses on and I think I’m going to be doing lots of flying around and firing electricity out of my hands.”

While fans will probably have to wait a little while to see what Strong looks like as Sivana, a couple fan artists have helped illustrate what his onscreen aesthetic could be like. Hopefully fans will get more information as Shazam!‘s April 5th, 2019 release date looms closer.