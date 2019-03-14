Watch Zachary Levi Accidentally Call ‘Shazam!’ Captain Marvel

If the whole naming debacle between Shazam! and Captain Marvel occasionally makes your head spin, it looks like you’re not alone.

A clip from a recent interview with Monkeys Fighting Robots has gone viral, in which Shazam! star Zachary Levi accidentally refers to his character by his former name of Captain Marvel. You can check out a snippet of the interview below.

For the uninitiated, Billy Batson’s adult counterpart originally went by the name of Captain Marvel, largely when comics about the character were published under the now-defunct Fawcett Comics. In the 1940s, a lawsuit from DC alleged that the character was too similar to Superman, which caused Fawcett to stop publishing Captain Marvel comics. In that time, the Captain Marvel trademark relapsed and was bought out by Marvel Comics, leading to DC renaming the character as Shazam.

Although some time has passed since Billy Batson officially went by Captain Marvel, and the film reportedly won’t be using that name, there are some people who still use the older moniker. Even Levi has been upfront about the fact that he occasionally uses the Captain Marvel name, as he told Comicbook.com during a visit to the film’s set.

“[Certain story elements] are a little bit more evident as Billy is becoming Captain Marvel — Shazam,” Levi explained to ComicBook.com. “You guys all know when I say ‘Shazam’ I mean ‘Captain Marvel,’ vice versa? Because his name is now that, and I know a lot of people are upset about that, but a lot of those people just need to get over it. How do you sell Pepsi without calling it ‘Pepsi?’ I don’t know…. Anyway, moving on.”

The whole naming debacle has re-emerged in a unique way in recent months, especially as Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel movie just hit theaters and Shazam is set to premiere next month. But as Levi has reassured, there’s no reason for the Captain Marvel branding history to fuel online trolling against either film.

“Sure, we’re both movies and we’re both gonna be out in theaters at similar times and the irony of that timing is really interesting for sure but there is no conspiracy, guys,” Levi said during a recent social media video. “Anyone out there who is holding on to some bone like they need to pick a side and pick a fight is sorely mistaken. I really hope that you’ll just chill on that. Don’t go and engage in that type of behavior anymore. If you want to be passionate about either movie, rock and roll. If you want to be passionate about both movies, rock and roll.”

