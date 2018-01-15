‘Shazam’ Movie Gets April 2019 Release Date

The Shazam movie has reportedly named its release date as April 5, 2019, Warner Bros. announced on Friday.

Shazam, which will star Zachary Levi as the titular hero, will be the first movie released from Warner Bros. and DC Films following December of 2018’s Aquaman. It is directed by Lights Out and Annabelle: Creation helmer David F. Sandberg. Alongside Levi will be Dylan Grazer, Asher Angel, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, and The Walking Dead‘s Jerry actor Cooper Andrews.

Speaking to ComicBook.com at the Justice League premiere’s after party, Levi expressed his enthusiasm to portray “a teenager in a super hero’s body.” He also promised he will be bulking up a considerable amount for the part and at the time was chowing down on about 4,000 calories per day.

Originally, the film was set to star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as Shazam’s classic counterpart Black Adam. Johnson, however, is no longer a part of the film and will instead star in his own Black Adam movie.

“I think they’ve got a great plan over there with him and I wish those guys the best of luck,” Johnson said. “We had to split the idea because the obviously idea was Black Adam and Shazam. So we split it. Those guys are gonna do great with it.”

Shazam first appeared on the pages of DC Comics in 1939 with the real name of Captain Marvel, created by C.C. Beck and writer Bill Parker. Shazam is alter ego of Billy Batson, a teenager who can transform into the adult hero with the power of six gods after saying, “Shazam!”

In announcing the Shazam movie’s April 2019 release date, Warner Bros. removed their “Untitled DC Film” from the release schedule as it sat on July 27, 2018.

Next on DC Films’ release schedule is Aquaman, followed by Shazam, before a sequel to the hit Wonder Woman movie which Gal Gadot will return to for a starring role and Patty Jenkins will return to direct. Down the line, movies such as Green Lantern Corps, The Batman, and Flashpoint are expected.