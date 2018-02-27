‘Shazam!’ Star Teases Hilarious “Batman” Cameo

Shazam! star Zachary Levi has been playing a keen little social media game while in production on his DC superhero flick, and today’s little tease from the set is sure to get DC Films fans hyped – or just annoyed:

To be fair, we did put the “Batman” reference in the headline in quotes – for this very reason.

Some fans will no doubt speculate whether Levi could be simply using the humor to hide what will actually be a full cameo from Ben Affleck’s Batman in the film – and really, what’s the point in stopping any fun speculation, this early in the process? Of course, it must also be said that this is almost certainly a fun little Easter egg that director David F. Sandberg and Co. are packing into the film.

Indeed, in the DC Extended Universe mythos, Batman and The Joker are already both major cultural icons. We got a first hint of superheroes as commodity in Suicide Squad, where there was Death of Superman merchandise being sold, and crooks pulling violent heists in Batman cowl masks. It’s already been revealed that Shazam! will also have a reference to Ace Chemicals, the site of the Joker’s infamous origin.

The DCEU has never had that much of a problem weaving connective threads that entertain fans without disrupting each individual film – so Shazam! sounds like it will continue in that tradition.

