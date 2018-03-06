Asher Angel Shares ‘Shazam!’ Movie Cast Photo

It looks like the Shazam family is all together in a new behind-the-scenes cast photo for the Shazam movie.

Star Asher Angel, who plays Billy Batson in the film, shared the photo on Twitter. It shows Angel himself with several other young members of the film’s cast, who have been rumored to be the Shazam family.

In a previous interview, Angel spoke about what it the casting process for Shazam was like.

“I was self-taping for it, and then they wanted to call me in for a test,” Angel explained. “So I came into Los Angeles, I tested with [director David Sandberg]; it was so much fun. I just felt so comfortable….And the next day I went into Warner Bros. to do one last scene in front of the execs and everyone, and two days later we were leaving to go from LA to Utah and we got the call.”

He also offered a brief description of what the film will be about.

“Shazam is about a little boy named Billy Batson,” Angel said. “He’s kind of gone through a hard time, and he finds out he’s capable of this superpower. By saying this one word, he can turn into an adult superhero and turn back into Billy Batson.”

Zachary Levi will play Billy Batson’s superhero alter ego, Shazam. Billy transforms into the magical hero when he speaks the magic word. A first look at Levi in costume as the hit the internet recently. The reveal was made by fans snapping photos while the film was shooting outdoors. Levi says it was completely unplanned.

“That wasn’t planned,” Levi said. “That was completely unplanned and hopefully we’ll be able to have a better pic at some point out there for people to see.”

Billy and Shazam will go up against the villain Dr. Sivana, played by Mark Strong when Shazam hits theaters.

Shazam will open in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.