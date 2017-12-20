Zachary Levi Has Seen the ‘Shazam’ Costume

Shazam star Zachary Levi knows exactly which shade of red his “big red cheese” is going to be.

Levi was asked on Twitter about whether he’s actually seen the costume he’ll be wearing as DC Films’ Shazam in 2019. Levi’s response was pretty straightforward.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuup,” he tweeted.

Shazam is one of the few superhero characters who has been around since the golden age of comic books that has basically maintained his original, iconic look with just a few tweaks here and there. From as far back as when Shazam was still called Captain Marvel he’s worn a red costume with a gold sash or belt, a lightning bolt insignia on his chest, and a white cape with gold trim. The biggest revision the costume received was during the New 52 era of DC Comics when a hood was added to his cape and his lightning bolt was infused with active, crackling energy.

Zachary Levi is already bulking up to fill out that superhero suit for when principal photography on Shazam begins in Toronto in early 2018.

Based on the character created by Bill Parker and CC Beck, Levi’s Shazam is the powerful alter ego of a young boy named Billy Batson, played in the film by Asher Angel. Billy transforms into the hero by speaking a magic word. In a previous interview, Levi described the movie as Big with superpowers.

“Look the movie I think, ultimately the hope is it’s going to feel like the movie Big but with superpowers,” Levi said. “I mean that’s what Shazam is. Billy Batson who’s 13 gets this magical power, he says Shazam, he becomes Captain Marvel – Shazam – long story we’ll get into that later, and then he becomes me. So you’ve got to have the heart of that kind of Tom Hanks of the kid in you.”

Levi also sounded like he appreciated the rare opportunity he has with Shazam.

“These superhero roles, they come around very seldom, and to be somebody who’s blessed enough to hold that brass ring and to have a franchise and tentpole, it’s insane,” Levi said.

Shazam currently has a 3.69 out of 5 ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating, making it the 13th most anticipated upcoming comic book movie among ComicBook.com Users. Let us know how excited you are about Shazam by giving the movie your own personal ComicBook.com User Anticipation Rating below.

Shazam will open in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Justice League is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.