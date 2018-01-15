Here’s What Mark Strong Could Look Like As Dr. Sivana In ‘Shazam!’

Green Lantern and Kingsman star Mark Strong recently confirmed that he’s playing DC Comics villain Dr. Sivana in the upcoming Shazam! movie, and as always, our artist friend BossLogic is on the case! Check out what Mark Strong could look as Thaddeus Bodog Sivana in Shazam! – plus a whole gallery of great art by @BossLogic:

In DC Comics lore, Sivana is your classic mad scientist, who has a talent for creating uniquely destructive weapons and tech. Over the years his backstory has grown to include an entire Sivana family, and an origin story that involves Sivana being a wealthy tycoon, with an interest in magic (either as a weapon or a cure). That curiosity leads him to an Egyptian archaeological expedition that is the catalyst for Shazam’s origin, the reappearance of Black Adam, and Sivana having his face scarred by magical energy, giving him the ability to “see magic.”

There’s no telling right now which combination of character and backstory we’ll get for the Shazam! movie, but it’s not hard to see the more modern version (which directly connects the origins of Shazam and Dr. Sivana’s abilities) being the one best suited for a superhero blockbuster. Given how the film is also introducing the young kids who could become the members of the “Shazam Family” team, having the entire Sivana as rivals wouldn’t be surprising, either.

Shazam’s official release date is April 5, 2019.