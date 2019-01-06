‘Shazam!’ Rumor Reportedly Confirms Major Villains

It sounds like the Seven Deadly Sins really will appear in Shazam!

According to a report from SuperBroMovies, the villains will appear in the upcoming DC film and could serve as major antagonists for Zachary Levi’s hero.

This latest report isn’t the first time we’ve heard about the Seven Deadly Sins in connection with Shazam! Back in September 2017, Omega Underground uncovered audition tapes for the film that appeared to hint at the villains. Those tapes showed various actors reading for the part of Billy Batson when he first meets the Wizard who tells him that the Seven Deadly Sins has killed the rest of his council and that he’s looking for an Earthly champion who can save the human race from the Sins and their influence.

While audition tapes often do not ultimately have any solid plot connection to the films they’re for, the villains surfaced again last May. At that time, Shazam! star Levi shared a somewhat vague post on Instagram featuring representations of the seven sins — humorously represented as social media entities — with the caption “You’re so vain, you prob’ly think this post is about you….”

For those who aren’t familiar, the Seven Deadly Sins made their debut in Whiz Comics #2 back in 1940 along with Captain Marvel (the hero now called Shazam, not the Marvel character) and Dr. Sivana and they are pretty much what you’d expect. The villains are based off of the classic mortal sins such as lust, greed, envy, etc. and are embodied within seven demons.

If SuperBroMovies’ report is accurate, it sounds like it will be an exciting thing for fans of the Big Red Cheese. According to their source, the versions of the Seven Deadly Sins in the movie will be similar to their New 52 counterparts, something that makes sense given that Shazam! is based on the Geoff Johns’ run in the comics.

And this report about the Seven Deadly Sins wasn’t the only news about Shazam! for fans today. SuperBroMovies also reported that the second trailer for Shazam! is coming mid-January and will feature several nods to Batman and Superman.

Shazam! opens in theaters on April 5th. Upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of one Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.