‘Shazam!’ Officially Wraps Production

After starting production earlier this year, production on Shazam! has officially wrapped, according to various people involved in the movie’s production.

Director David Sandberg took to Twitter to announce the movie would be heading into post-production.

That’s a wrap on Shazam! Now onto months of post production. — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) May 11, 2018

Shazam! start Zachary Levi then commented on an Instagram live video that he was about to wrap his role in the movie.

Although we’ve gotten several behind the scenes photos of actors and crew on set, little else has been released about the movie. The movie was a part of Warner Brothers presentation at CinemaCon a few weeks ago, and the movie studio did show reporters and convention attendees some footage of the movie.

During the Warner Bros. presentation, ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis reported fairly little film footage, with brief shots of Billy Batson (Asher Angel) shouting “Shazam!,” some punches thrown, and a truck falling from the sky.

“The character of Shazam has a very rich history,” Sandberg told the CinemaCon audience.

“It is basically the movie Big with super powers,” Levi added.

JoBlo tweeted that the footage was similar to that shown reporters on set.

“Levi looks great in costume and it’s referred to Big with superpowers. Also got a peek at Mark Strong’s Dr. Sivana using his powers to ‘force push’ people.”

Fans are chomping at the bit to get more information about the movie with many hoping that Warner Brothers would at least release an official video of Levi’s suit as the titular character.

“Plans changed from what I’d been told,” Sandberg said when asked about the lack of an official suit release. “I don’t know what the current plans are. I’m now just focusing on making a good movie and trying not to talk about things before I’m supposed to talk about them.”

Are you looking forward to seeing Shazam! in theaters? How do you think Levi is going to be in the titular orle? Let us know in the comments below!

Shazam! will open in theaters on April 5, 2019. The film stars Levi, Mark Strong, Jack Dylan Grazer, Ron Cephas Jones, Grace Fulton, Asher Angel, Marta Milans, Cooper Andrews, Faithe Herman, Ian Chen, Caroline Palmer, and Andi Osho.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21, 2018, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.