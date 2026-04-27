PS5 Console Exclusive Game Officially Shuts Down in 24 Hours and Will Be Forever Unplayable

A 2022 PS5 console exclusive is set to shut down on the PlayStation console and PC in less than 24 hours. The moment it does, it will forever be unplayable. Until then, all PS5 users can play the game because it is free-to-play. You won’t be able to spend any in-game money on it, though, as this has been turned off ahead of the shutdown. And according to the game’s 4.10 out of 5-star rating on the PlayStation Store — after more than 6,000 user reviews — there are going to be some PS5 users who are going to miss the free-to-play title once it is gone.

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Back in 2022, after a year-long stint in early access, developer and publisher Sharkmob released a free-to-play battle royale game called Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt. At the time, battle royale games were still somewhat in vogue, though they were certainly starting to decline a bit. Now, in 2026, they have more or less disappeared, other than the staples, like Fortnite, of course. To this end, it’s not surprising to see a battle royale game in 2026 shutting down, even if it’s pretty decent.

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Not Enough PS5 Users Playing It

Why is the PS5 console exclusive game shutting down? Well, according to the aforementioned Sharkmob, it is simply due to the current player population being too low, which in turn makes paying for the servers not sustainable. Not only do servers cost money simply to run and maintain, but if not maintained well, they become security issues, which has its own potential costs.

“Thank you for being with us on this journey. We hope your memories from the rooftops and back alleys of Prague will stay with you as they have with us,” reads a snippet from the official announcement.

In 2026, delistings and shutdowns are incredibly common. While online games like this one are the primary victims, licensing issues take plenty of single-player games down as well. As for this game specifically, there is almost a zero percent chance we will ever see it again, which means it will eventually be completely forgotten to time. For one more day, though, the game remains playable, and because it is a free-to-play game, a subscription to PS Plus is not required to play it online.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to drop into the comment section with your thoughts or migrate over to the ComicBook Forum and join the video game conversations happening there.