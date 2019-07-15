Shazam! Star Zachary Levi Wants Crossovers with Wonder Woman and Wider DC Universe

Shazam! star Zachary Levi would “love” appearances outside his franchise or a crossover with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) and Aquaman (Jason Momoa) of the Justice League.

“I mean after making that joke about him, I’m sure he’s pretty salty about it and doesn’t want to be in the next Shazam! movie,” Levi said at Germany’s CCXP Cologne convention when asked if Momoa could appear in Shazam! 2 despite a post-credits gag ribbing his aquatic superhero.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“No, I don’t know, I honestly don’t know. I would love that.”

Could Levi’s Shazam be at the center of his own team-up movie like Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice?

“Look, I love a good team movie, right? We all love a good team movie, that’s why the Avengers did a zillion dollars at the box office,” Levi said.

“If we get to make another Justice League, and Shazam gets to be in the Justice League, I would lose my mind. I think it would be so much fun. And in lieu of that, if DC and Warner Brothers and New Line find it cool to either have other DC heroes in my movies or I get to go and make cameos in their movies, I’d love to do that, too. I just love that I get to be an actor and I get to wear spandex and a cape and pretend to fly. Like, it’s the stupidest job ever, it’s amazing. I can’t recommend it enough.”

Levi added, “Whatever they decide to do, I’ll be very happy to do that. Particularly if Gal Gadot is involved.” Levi was then quick to clarify it’s “because she’s talented!”

“It has nothing to do with how she looks,” he added with a laugh. “She’s a talented girl.”

Levi earlier revealed the plan was to hold off on crossing over with Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam until at least Shazam! 3, because studio Warner Bros. wants to establish the superstar in his own solo franchise. Levi also said bringing in Black Adam prematurely could cause the Shazam! franchise to peak.

“Because he’s like the ultimate bad guy for Captain Marvel, Shazam. Like [Shazam and] Black Adam, they’re doppelgängers right, the evil twin to who I am. So that’s got to be like the final battle,” Levi said.

“If we do that in the second movie, then where do we go after that? It would just be a movie of us sitting around playing video games for the third one, that would be very boring. Or not [laughs]. I’m a very interesting video game player. So yeah, I think that’s the idea. We’ll definitely [cross over] — the plan is to get there, but just to pace it out however it needs to pace out.”

Superman — usually played by Henry Cavill — made a faceless cameo in the closing seconds of Shazam!, appearing at the school attended by teens Billy Batson (Asher Angel), the alter-ego of Levi’s adult-sized Shazam, and best friend Freddy Freeman (Jack Dylan Glazer).

Shazam! is available to own on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray July 16.