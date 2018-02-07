‘Shazam!’: Zachary Levi Reveals How Much Weight He’s Gained

Zachary Levi has made no secret of his efforts to bulk up for his role as the titular hero in the upcoming Shazam! movie, but now the actor is revealing just how much weight he’s gained to get in superhero form.

In a recent episode of the “Inside of You with Michael Rosenabum,” Levi told Rosenbaum that he’s been working out between 5 and 6 days a week at an hour-and-fifteen minutes per workout and that it’s paid off with a significant weight gain in a short amount of time. When Rosenbaum guessed his weight at 215, Levi was quick to correct him.

“220. Before I got the role, I was about 200 pounds,” Levi said. “I’ve hovered around 200 pounds most of my adult life.”

Levi explained that he’s gained that extra twenty pounds in just a month and a half, and that in addition to working out, there’s a lot of food involved. The actor revealed he’s eating around 3700 calories a day along with supplements to bulk up.

“It’s pretty clean and lean,” he said. “I do meal delivery. It’s part of the job. They [DC/Warner Bros.] have been very good to me when it comes to taking care of this.”

Even outside the numbers on the scale, the “good care” that Levi is enjoying has been paying off. A recent photo posted by Levi’s friend and photographer Eric Blackmon showed the actor’s workouts have been giving up quite the muscle mass. While we can only see a small glimpse of Levi’s bicep in the photo, it’s evident that the actor is getting huge, proving once and for all that he can absolutely look the part of the muscled superhero in Shazam!

Production on Shazam! is currently underway in Toronto and progress is steadily being made on the upcoming DC film. Director David F. Sandberg continues to update fans on social media about the film’s progress, including a special effects test that could be teasing Billy Batson’s (Asher Angel) transformation into Shazam!

While there’s been a great deal of secrecy surrounding the film’s plot the updates we do have are that actor Lotta Losten — who happens to be Sandberg’s wife — has joined the cast in an undisclosed role as well as Mark Strong is also working on getting into shape for his turn as the movie’s main villain, Dr. Sivana.

Shazam! is set to hit theaters on April 4th, 2019.

Other upcoming DC Extended Universe movies include Aquaman on December 21st, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.