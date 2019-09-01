Former Superman Actor Tom Welling Says No Plans for Supergirl Cameo

After a decade-long run on television, Smallville has made quite an impact on the world of comic book television. For years since the show wrapped up its run, fans have wanted to see Smallville’s stars potentially cross over into The CW’s Arrowverse of shows, but it sounds like that won’t be happening anytime soon. During a recent panel at Fan Expo Canada, Smallville stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum were asked if there’s a chance that they’ll cameo in The CW’s Supergirl show.

“Not that I know of.” Welling, who played Clark Kent in the series, said with a shake of his head. “Sorry.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We haven’t even been approached,” Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor, added.

Over the past four seasons, Supergirl has had quite a lot of homages to its Kryptonian predecessor, ranging from awkwardly-timed references to the earlier show’s canon to having former cast members Erica Durance and Laura Vandervoort cast as entirely different characters. Even then, the topic of Welling or Rosenbaum appearing has popped up quite a bit, especially as the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover looms ahead.

“Whatever this “Crisis” thing you guys are talking about, it’s not happening,” Welling said during that same appearance. “Sorry to disappoint you guys.”

“No one has even talked to us,” Rosenbaum added. “So online when I go, ‘I don’t know what the hell they’re talking about,’ I don’t know what the hell they’re talking about! So we don’t know anything about this stuff.”

While Welling and Rosenbaum apparently haven’t been asked to appear in “Crisis”, it sounds like those behind the event hope for at least one Smallville cast member to cameo.

“It’s such a big part of DC TV history.” Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow consulting producer Marc Guggenheim revealed last month. “I would love to have at least one Smallville character in the crossover. I guess I can say every single day I have some conversation with some casting director or some agent.”

“There’s such a big, wide tapestry of DC TV and DC movie properties.” Guggenheim added. “The whole reason we started talking about the crossover as early as we did this year was to give us time to have all those conversations.”

Do you want to see Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum appear on Supergirl? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Supergirl‘s fifth season will begin Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.