Smallville Cast Reuniting in Virtual Reunion for Charity

One Smallville fan's deepest wish is about to come true, as the cast has announced that they will reunite (virtually) in a private reunion event for a lucky contest winner. All three of Smallville's leading stars - Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum, and Kristin Kreuk - have committed to the charitable event, with the proceeds going to Ronald McDonald House of Los Angeles. The stars of Smallville are joining a growing number of celebrities who are using the power of nostalgia for reunion events - all in effort to benefit some of the most vulnerable groups of people now facing dire hardship due to the Coronavius Pandemic.

You can find full details of the Smallville reunion contest over on Omaze, or get the details below:

"We’ve got something really super for you… a virtual cast reunion with Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum! That’s right, the trio you knew and loved for 10 seasons is hopping on a video chat together to hang out, talk and answer all your questions. Get the behind-the-scenes scoop on your favorite episodes (you know the ones you watch over and over again). Find out their first impressions of each other—and how they changed after working so long together. Ask them what they miss most about the superhuman super-awesome show. Needless to say, you’ll be in for a memorable reunion.

Right now, our friends at Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles really need our help. For 40 years, Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles has provided free housing, meals and support for families from around the world when their kids are getting life-saving treatment at our local children’s hospitals. With the financial uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, donations are down and the charity is in need of support. Funds raised will provide urgent relief to the families that call Ronald McDonald House Los Angeles their home away from home."

Video chat with Tom Welling, Kristin Kreuk and Michael Rosenbaum—the stars of the longest-running Superman television series

Ask them all the burning questions you’ve been holding in since the series finale 9 years ago

Support the children and families at the Los Angeles Ronald McDonald House

Winners gets one guest.

The winner will be announced on or around June 10th.

Must be 18 or older to win.

If anything, DC's recent Arrowverse event "Crisis on Infinite Earths" proved just how strong the Smallville love still is amongst fans. Actor Tom Welling showed up for a special cameo during the crossover - one that was a perfect epilogue to his time as Clark Kent on Smallville. That small scene caused plenty of big buzz, and left fans Smallville wet in the eyes, to boot.

The Smallville reunion contest is now running. You can enter HERE.

ComicBook Nation Podcast -- In this latest episode, we discuss the new Star Wars Disney+ series, a Walking Dead star wanting to play MCU Wolverine, and debate Marvel getting its own major convention! Listen & Subscribe!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.