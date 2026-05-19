7 Superheroes Who Could Beat Homelander, Ranked By How Easy It Would Be

Prime Video’s hit series The Boys, based on the Dynamite Entertainment comic series, is releasing its grand finale this Wednesday. And with its release, audiences will, after seven long years, finally see the comeuppance of the show’s big bad, Homelander. Homelander was pumped full of the V1 drug by the megacorporation Vought to become its shining mascot and the most powerful Supe on the planet. Of course, behind all the smiles and all-American aesthetic, Homelander is nothing short of a complete monster. For five seasons, Homelander’s near-unmatchable power and cruelty have allowed him to bully and kill whomever he wants without fear of consequences. However, while Homelander may be the strongest of The Boys Universe, he would be absolutely demolished by many of the superheroes that he satirizes.

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Homelander is undeniably a very powerful Supe. He’s strong enough to toss around fighter jets, can fly at hypersonic speeds, is capable of surviving a nuclear explosion, can shatter eardrums with his super-shout, and can cut through scores of people with his heat-vision like they were nothing. Homelander has effortlessly beaten many of the world’s strongest Supes. Unfortunately for Homelander, he’s a big fish in a very small pond. The moment he were to step into the DC, Marvel, or Image Comics universes, he would find himself instantly humbled.

7) Invincible

Image Courtesy of Image Comics

The Boys isn’t the only successful hyper-violent deconstruction of the superhero genre on Prime Video. The series Invincible, based on the hit Image Comics series, has a titular hero whose raw power clearly outclasses anything that Homelander can dish out. As a human/Viltrumite hybrid, Invincible has fought and defeated many of his universe’s strongest warriors, including Conquest and Grand Regent Thragg. Invincible has flown several times faster than light, survived the surface of the sun, and aided in the destruction of an entire planet. Homelander’s super-shout could damage Invincible’s equilibrium, but he’s not strong enough to capitalize on it in any meaningful way. The second Invincible recovered, he’d effortlessly put Homelander down for good.

6) Iron Man

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Tony Stark may not have superpowers like Homelander, but his genius and vast array of Iron Man suits would be more than enough to compensate. A standard Iron Man suit may struggle somewhat against Homelander’s immense strength and heat vision. Still, luckily, the Armored Avenger always has spares that can be summoned remotely almost instantaneously. The Hulkbuster can overpower Homelander with brute force, the Prime Armor could overwhelm him with its vast nanotech weaponry, and the Godbuster could instantly vaporize him. Tony wouldn’t even have to wear these suits, as they can all be controlled remotely, giving him an unstoppable army against Vought’s strongest Supe. Homelander would absolutely lose it if he were to lose to a mere human.

5) Booster Gold

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

Homelander is a “hero” who lives to be adored and praised by everyone. However, there’s another showboating superhero who surprisingly could defeat him: Booster Gold. Although Booster is oftentimes treated as a joke character, his futuristic suit and technology are nothing to scoff at. Booster Gold’s force field is strong enough to tank hits from Doomsday and the destruction of Earth, so Homelander’s punches and heat-vision would be nothing to him. Booster can also enwrap Homelander in his force field and crush the Supe into paste. In addition, Booster is a master of time-travel who could summon an army of past and future versions of himself to fight Homelander. Finally, he could also simply travel back in time and erase Homelander from existence.

4) Captain Marvel

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Homelander is the most powerful being on Earth in The Boys universe, but he’s never had to face a cosmic-level superhero before. Captain Marvel is the premier interstellar superhero of Marvel Comics, as she can shatter asteroids, fly faster than light, and contend with powerhouses like Thanos. Even with all this power that eclipses Homelander, Captain Marvel’s trump card is her ability to absorb energy. Heat-vision has always been Homelander’s go-to attack, but every time he fruitlessly tried to vaporize Captain Marvel, she would only become stronger. In contrast, Captain Marvel’s energy beams would reduce the psychopathic Supe to a pile of dust.

3) Ghost Rider

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Magic doesn’t exist in the world of The Boys, so Homelander would be facing powers beyond his comprehension if Ghost Rider decided to make the Supe pay for his crimes. As the Spirit of Vengeance, Ghost Rider is practically immune to physical damage and can only really be hurt by holy weapons, making Homelander’s power set useless. And of course, Homelander has no defense against Ghost Rider using his Penance Stare to make the Supe experience simultaneously all the pain and suffering he’s caused others. With a rap sheet as vile as Homelander’s, such a Penance Stare would tear his soul apart. Homelander may think he’s god, but Ghost Rider would show him the wrath of Hell.

2) Wonder Woman

Image Courtesy of DC Comics

With a lying, misogynistic, and sadistic villain like Homelander, Wonder Woman wouldn’t think twice before breaking him like a toothpick. Wonder Woman has helped pull the weight of Earth, moved trillions of times faster than light, and even managed to best a brainwashed, bloodthirsty Superman, so Homelander would stand absolutely no chance against her. Furthermore, while Homelander has never trained a day in his life and relies primarily on brute strength to win fights, Wonder Woman is a martial-arts master trained by the finest warriors of Themyscira for hundreds of years. Add in a sword sharp and strong enough to split atoms, and Wonder Woman can make short work of Homelander in a head-to-head fight.

1) Superman

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Homelander is an obvious parody of Superman, but he’s little more than an insect to the Man of Steel. While at first they may seem to have the same power set, Superman’s capabilities are infinitely greater than Homelander’s. Superman has held a mini-black hole in his hand, survived being crushed between two planets, lifted a book of infinite pages, and even obliterated a multiverse with a single punch. If all that wasn’t enough, Superman is far more creative and controlled in his use of his powers, which would let him fly circles around the Supe and exploit his many weaknesses. If Superman felt like it, he could defeat Homelander with a single flick of the finger. Sometimes the original is the best.

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