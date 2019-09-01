Smallville’s Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum: “No One Has Even Talked to Us” About Crisis on Infinite Earths

Despite earlier teases Smallville alum Tom Welling was going to be in The CW’s massive Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover later this year, the actor might not end up appearing after all. During a panel appearance at FAN EXPO this weekend, Welling admitted he hasn’t been in contact with anyone from the network about reprising his role as Clark Kent in the multiverse-spanning event.

“Whatever this Crisis thing you guys are talking about, it’s not happening,” Welling said on stage. “Sorry to disappoint you guys. Michael’s doing it, but I’m not. [laughs]”

Welling was appearing on the panel alongside Smallville costar Michael Rosenbaum, the actor who played iconic Superman baddie Lex Luthor opposite Welling. Rosenbaum was quick to point out Welling was kidding. “Hang on, hang on, hang on. No, he’s messing around. First of all, the question about the Infinite Crisis thing, no one has even talked to us,” Rosenbaum said.

“So online when I go, ‘I don’t know what the hell they’re talking about,’ I don’t know what the hell they’re talking about! So we don’t know anything about this stuff.”

On the flip side of it all, Crisis is shaping up to the biggest crossover event The CW and its Arrowverse stable of shows has ever done, so producers and the powers that be likely want to keep most surprises under lock and key. So far, we know Tyler Hoechlin will be back to reprise his role as the Arrowverse Clark Kent/Superman on Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow star Brandon Routh will be playing the version of Superman from Kingdom Come.

The crossover will also feature the newest Arrowverse hero in Ruby Rose’s Batwoman. Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries previously talked about the pressures writing the first season of the show amidst the biggest television crossover.

“That was really important to me as we were breaking the crossover is that I want to really keep the tone of our show in Gotham and very grounded,” Dries revealed. “We are just starting out, and our characters it’s not normal for them to interact with aliens and travel to different universes and stuff like that. So that is the first thing I brought up to the writers’ the major writers’ room as we were breaking the crossover, like, ‘This is the thing that’s important to me.’”

Crisis on Infinite Earths will air this December.