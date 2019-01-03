Warner Bros. Won’t Release ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut So A Fan Made Their Own Blu-Ray Cover

Somewhere out the in the ether, a special “Snyder Cut” version of Justice League may — or may not — exist. As fans patiently wait to see if Warner Brothers will ever release the Snyder Cut, one fan, in particular, got to work crafting a mock-up of a potential home media release, should the day ever come.

Although the original creator is unknown, the fan art was shared on Redditearlier today by /u/AmiablePenguin.

Though no official word from Warner Brothers has surfaced on a Snyder Cut of Justice League, story board artist Jay Oliva insists that such a cut exists.

“KC you do realize that as soon as a shot is shot it goes right into the edit bay where it is placed in an assembled timeline right?” Oliva wrote. “So, if they finished principle it’s fair to say that they have a fairly complete assembly.”

“I saw an early assembly cut of [Man of Steel] shortly after principle was done and it was pretty close to the final except for some shots here and there,” Oliva wrote. “I know how Zack makes films. I worked on 4 for him.”

Snyder’s version of Justice League was supposed to tie in directly to the Jason Momoa-starring Aquaman. According to the star, his character — Arthur Curry — was going to go back home in a way that would have allowed James Wan’s film to pick right up from it.

“In Zack’s cut, we had it where I was with Vulko and Mera and I say that I have to go home, and they say ‘There’s a force coming,’ and that I need to help,” Momoa said to WSVN-TV. “And I’m like ‘I’m going home to see my dad,’ and so I get in the back of a pickup truck, pound a bottle of something, and off he goes, the wanderer, you know what I mean? So that was kind of like the end of ‘Justice League‘ where I was going – and then we cut to me coming home and run into a submarine and bang oh! Then go see pops and I think he’s just going to get rooted again; I think he’s been gone for so long it’s just him trying to kind of come back to his roots…”

Aquaman is now in theaters everywhere. Other Warner Brothers film featuring DC Comics characters include the release of Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Joker on October 10, 2019, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.