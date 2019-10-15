Starbucks “Secret Menu” Joker Frappuccino Puts a Villain Spin on a Favorite Drink

Before its release, the Todd Phillips-directed Joker sparked controversy and concern that the film might spark violence. While those concerns ended up not becoming reality, that doesn’t mean Joker hasn’t inspired something else: a specialty Frappuccino on the so-called “secret menu” at Starbucks. That’s right, you can have a special Frappuccino inspired by the iconic Batman villain if you know just how to order it — and it’s starting to go viral on social media.

On Instagram, if you check out the tag “#JokerFrappuccino” you will find several photos of a green Frappuccino with a bit of red and white in the center, topped with a green-hued whip at the top — the color scheme a reference to the Joker. While the creation isn’t exactly new — Best Products reports that it was sold at at least one Starbucks location back on Batman Day in 2017 — it appears to be picking up a bit of steam now that Joker is in theaters with the drink evoking the villain’s creepy red clown smile and overall color scheme — green hair, anyone?

The recipe for the Joker Frappuccino is pretty straightforward but assembling it may require a bit of extra effort on the part of the barista depending on the approach you take to the drink. The actual base of the drink is the Matcha Green Tea Creme Frappuccino, but to get the Joker smile there are two approaches. The first is to have the barista draw a “Joker smile” on the inside of the cup with strawberry syrup and then add the Frappuccino. The other method involves adding the Frappuccino to a certain point in the cup, then adding a bit of whipped cream and the strawberry syrup and topping it with the rest of the Frappuccino. To get the green topping, the barista will also need to mix matcha powder into the whipped cream or sprinkle it on top of it. Add a few drizzles of chocolate syrup and you’re good to go. Like we said, straightforward recipe, but somewhat intensive assembly. You probably don’t really want to ask for this one during busy hours at Starbucks.

This Joker Frappuccino isn’t the only movie-inspired “secret menu” offering that we’ve seen recently, either. In September, a Pennywise Frappuccino inspired by IT CHAPTER TWO made the rounds on Instagram as well, with that drink being made from a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino base. There’s also the Maleficent Frappuccino, though that drink is at least semi-official as it was being offered as part of the “Halloween Time” menu at Disney parks.

Will you be giving the Joker Frappuccino a try? Let us know in the comments below if you plan to — or already have! — given this latest “Secret Menu” item a try.