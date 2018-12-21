New ‘Stargirl’ Casting Breakdowns Tease More Justice Society Members, Villains

The cast of DC Universe‘s Stargirl has been filling out quite a bit over the past several weeks and now new character breakdowns hint that the show might be getting quite a few more members of the Justice Society of America and a handful of other characters as well.

According to a report from That Hashtag Show, Stargirl is looking to cast both the heroine’s– real name Courtney Whitmore — mother Barbara and stepfather Pat Dugan. In the comics, it’s Barbara’s marriage to Pat that sets Courtney on her heroic path to an extent as it sees the family move from Los Angeles to Blue Valley, Nebraska. It’s in Nebraska that Courtney finds the original Star-Spangled Kid heroic gear and suits up to annoy Pat. He ends up suiting up as S.T.R.I.P.E. to accompany and protect her. Both Barbara and Pat are expected to be series regulars.

The show is also looking to add a love interest for Courtney, “Matt Kenner”. Noted as looking for an actor of half Caucasian mixed ethnicity, the character is described as “adorable, and a nervous artist who is still trying to figure out being a teenager. Through his inherently good nature, “Matt” is staying on track towards a good path despite the fact that outside influences may try to lure him towards the wrong one.” It’s not clear if he will have any connection to the Justice Society, though several of the recurring characters in the breakdown might.

Most notably? “Sean and Ali Miller,” a married couple that That Hashtag Show suggests might actually be Jonathan Chambers and Libby Lawrence, better known as Johnny Quick and Liberty Belle. Sean is described as a jock with a trophy shop selling only first place trophies while Ali is an “amusing, but yet energetic soccer mom” who is also the high school gym teacher. They have a daughter, Kerri, who is described as being the school’s star athlete and just like her mother — which means that if Sean and Ali really are Johnny Quick and Liberty Belle, Kerri may be the show’s take on Jesse Quick.

Another possibly familiar heroic face in the breakdown is that of “Arthur Matlock” who sounds a bit like Alan Scott, the Golden Age Green Lantern and founding member of the JSA.

But it’s not just potential heroes that Stargirl is looking for. The breakdowns also detailed two villains. First up is “Scott Weber,” described as “a vicious supervillain who is a telepath which has made him into a horrifying force to be reckoned with. He enjoys executing the evil and personal punishments that he inflicts upon his victims when ‘Scott’ is inside their minds. The character sounds quite a bit like Brain Wave who can dominate many minds at once, cause people to see illusions and even have complete control over other people though what is essentially telepathic hijack.

The other villain listed is “Dr. Draven.” The character, described as disgraced scientist working outside the medical community to conduct “sadistic and electrifying experiments” on innocent people, is badly scarred and covers his face constantly. The character, which the show is looking for an actor of Pacific Islander/Asian-American descent in their 40s to portray, sounds an awful lot like the villain Johnny Sorrows, created by Geoff Johns and David S. Goyer back in 1999.

Stargirl will see Brec Bassinger playing the titular role of Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, with Joel McHale, Lou Ferigno Jr., Brian Stapf, Anjelika Washington, Yvette Monreal, and Christopher James Baker also poised to appear. The series will join an eclectic roster of DC Universe original programming, including Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders, Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn.

“It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing.” executive producer and Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns revealed earlier this year. “And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting.”

“It’s a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school.” Johns explained. “It takes place in high school; I don’t think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I’m not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There’s going to be good guys and bad guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

What do you think about these casting breakdowns? Let us know in the comments below.

Stargirl is expected to debut on DC Universe in August of 2019.