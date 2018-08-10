‘Stargirl’ Audition Tapes Tease the JSA, Wildcat, and More

Casting has begun for DC Universe‘s upcoming Stargirl and thanks to new audition tapes fans are getting a little better idea of what characters might appear in the series.

Reported by Geeks Worldwide, audition tapes for the lead role of Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl reveal mentions of legacy Justice Society of America members Doctor Mid-Night and Hourman. In one of the reported audition scenes, Courtney talks with her stepfather, Pat Dugan, about his heroic past and finds out it’s not all it seemed — starting with his name, Stripesy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A second scene appears to confirm a previous report that the Yolanda Montez iteration of Wildcat will be one of Courtney’s classmates at Blue Valley High School. That audition scene features Courtney trying to talk Yolanda into suiting up and helping her figure out why the neighbors are disappearing. It also mentions Courtney’s staff.

While audition scenes don’t necessarily translate into content for a series itself, the second scene does hint at some of the high school-related drama that Courtney and her friends will have to deal with a mention that photos of Yolanda may have been shared among the students, giving the young hero a bit of a reason to want to hide away rather than be heroic. It’s that attention to detail that Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns talked a little bit about with ComicBook.com last month.

“[We’re handling casting the show] very carefully,” Johns said. “It’s going to be really… Warner TV is the best at casting these things. We’ve got great casting people. And what I’ll be looking for somebody who embodies that energetic spirit, and a kindness, to what the character is and how they’re portraying her. And someone that’s really fun, that can chew bubble gum while kicking ass. And someone young, because we’re going to go with a younger take on the character. She’s about sixteen.”

“I’ve been wanting to do it for a while, and the truth is, over the last few years as I’d been talking to Warners and DC about getting back to wanting to write and produce, this was something that was at the very top of my list.” Johns revealed in a previous interview. “I’ve been working with Greg and Sarah over at Berlanti TV, and with Warner TV — I mean, I’ve been working with them for years. It’s been great. I get to work with my team at DC in a more creative way. It’s been in my head for a while, and once I made the move at DC, it came together pretty quickly.”

Stargirl will mark the sixth original series for DC Universe, joining Titans, Doom Patrol, Swamp Thing, Harley Quinn, and Young Justice: Outsiders. The streaming service recently announced its initial subscription options and is expected to roll out sometime this fall.

Are you excited for Stargirl? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Stargirl is expected to debut on DC Universe sometime in 2019.