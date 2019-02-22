‘Stargirl’ Casts Courtney’s Brother and Two More Undisclosed DC Characters

Stargirl has rounded out its cast today by completing the Dugan family and tapping two more teen actors for undisclosed DC Comics roles.

In addition to casting MacGyver‘s Amy Smart as Barbara Dugan, the mother of Stargirl, DC Universe has also announced the casting of Trae Romano (Robbie, Equilibrium) in the role of Mike Dugan, Pat’s “overly-charming teenage son and Courtney’s new stepbrother.”

Kingsman: The Great Game‘s Neil Jackson and Unfollow‘s Hunter Sansone will be playing as-yet-undisclosed DC Comics characters.

Currently in London filming the prequel Kingsman: The Great Game, Jackson will next be seen in season two of Amazon’s Absentia this May. He most recently appeared in season two of HBO’s Westworld and Robert Zemeckis’s Welcome to Marwen, with Deadly Class‘s Siobhan Williams and Steve Carell.

Sansone can next be seen starring in the upcoming thriller Unfollow, produced by Timur Bekmambetov. He previously played a supporting lead role in indie comedy Drama Drama.

Romano started acting at age 12 in 555 with Jane Adams. His breakout performance was starring opposite Beau Bridges in Robbie, where he played young Robbie.

Besides Bassinger as Courtney/Stargirl and Luke Wilson as Pat Dugan/STRIPE, Stargirl had previously cast Joel McHale as Starman, Dugan’s former superhero partner; seeing scenes of Community‘s McHale and Wilson trading banter and/or barbs is a gift we didn’t even know we needed until Stargirldelivered it!

Both men will also be trading banter with Brec Bassinger, who will play Stargirl. Also filling out Wilson and McHale’s former JSA teammate roster will be Lou Ferrigno Jr. as Hourman; Brian Stapf as Wildcat, and Haunting of Hill House‘s Henry Thomas as Dr. Mid-Nite. There are also several actors whose DC Character roles are being kept secret for now (Yevett Monreal, Christopher James Baker, Anjelika Washington, and Cameron Gellman), as well as hints that there are more famous DC Comics characters and villains that will be featured in the series – including the infamous Injustice Society.

Stargirl is expected to debut on DC Universe in August of 2019.

