DC Universe’s ‘Stargirl’ Casts Three Members of the Injustice Society

DC Universe’s Stargirl has been rounding out its roster of heroes, and now it just added three new adversaries.

According to a new report from Deadline, Joy Osmanski, Neil Hopkins, and Nelson Lee have all been cast in the upcoming live-action series and will be playing three members of the infamous Injustice Society.

For the uninitiated, the Injustice Society serves as a volatile team of master criminals, who are the underground foil to the Justice Society of America. The JSA – particularly the Golden Age iterations of the characters – are poised to play a pretty major role in Stargirl.

Osmanski (The Santa Clarita Diet, iZombie, Lucifer) will play Tigress, who is described as “protecting and providing for her family, Paula Brooks hunts the world’s most dangerous game – humans – as the Tigress.” Tigress made her DC Comics debut in 1947, although she was billed as Huntress at that time. She was introduced as the foe of Wildcat, who will be played by Brian Stapf in Stargirl.

Hopkins (Matador, Lost) will play Lawrence “Crusher” Crock, also known as the Sportsmaster. Sportsmaster is described as a man who”sees his criminal pursuits as a game to win — and his competitors as targets to kill. The only thing more important to Crock than ‘the game’ is his family.” In the comics, Sportsmaster uses augmented athletic gear to fight his foes, and eventually married Tigress. It is unclear if the pair will have the same relationship in Stargirl.

Lee (Blade: The Series, Disney’s upcoming live-action Mulan), will be playing Dragon King, a super-villain who hides his face and past. He is described as “a deadly and mysterious hooded man…this controversial scientist has been experimenting on himself and his victims since the 1940s.”

Stargirl will see Brec Bassinger playing the titular role of Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, with Joel McHale, Lou Ferigno Jr., Brian Stapf, Henry Thomas, Anjelika Washington, Yvette Monreal, and Christopher James Baker also poised to appear. The series will join an eclectic roster of DC Universe original programming, including Titans, Young Justice: Outsiders, Swamp Thing, Doom Patrol, and Harley Quinn.

“It’s cool; it’s going to take the Stars and STRIPE comic, the Justice Society comic, and merge it into one thing.” executive producer and Stargirl co-creator Geoff Johns revealed earlier this year. “And tonally, it’s Spider-Man: Homecoming and Buffy the Vampire Slayer along with the [comic] books. We’re bringing a lot of the legacy stuff into it, a lot of the stuff James Robinson did with the Justice Society. I love all of that, his JSA: The Golden Age series, launching the [1999 series] JSA… I’ve always wanted to do a series based on Stars and STRIPE, so it’s really exciting.”

“It’s a story about a combined family, and a young girl in school,” Johns explained. “It takes place in high school; I don’t think we see a lot of superhero shows in high schools… I’m not sure there is another superhero show that takes place in high school; I love that, you know? There’s going to be good guys and bad guys. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Stargirl is expected to debut sometime in 2019 on DC Universe.