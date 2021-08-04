DC's Stargirl Cast on How COVID Impacted Season 2

✖

The 2020-2021 television season faced some unprecedented challenges thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Not only did many productions have to deal with dramatic changes to their schedules, but when filming did get underway there were a whole host of new safety measures that had to be adhered to. For DC's Stargirl, The CW series was fortunate enough to not have to deal with much in the way of schedule disruption, but there were a few adjustments. Series showrunner Geoff Johns said that some of the show's more intimate moments were a bit more of a challenge.

Speaking at a recent press event attended by ComicBook.com, Johns explained how even a scene with a simple hug became more complicated due to COVID protocols.

"There was a scene between two characters where they were going to hug, and we had to go through all this, we were going to have to stop production, go through all this stuff, to have them hug," Johns said. "And it kind of came in the moment. And we couldn't do it. We played it a different way and the scene's beautiful and it works. But intimacy was on that list of a challenge that we couldn't. There's some intimate moments, like when Luke and Amy shared a kiss or a hug, they'd have to get all these tests."

Luke Wilson, who plays Pat Dugan on the series, joked that they came up with a novel solution.

"Now we fist bump and you just try and put that same emotion into it," he teased. "I think we did okay."

Stargirl ended up making it through production without having to shut down due to COVID so the adjustments made seem to have been worth it. But the cast also spoke about how the pandemic, or more specifically their time spent in quarantine, had another impact. A few of the show's stars opened up about adjustments to their costumes when they came back for Season 2 and how supportive everyone was.

"The Stargirl suit. I have a love-hate relationship with it. I really do love it, but then, you know, it has its flaws. When I came back for the second season, I'll be straight honest. It didn't fit," Brec Bassinger, who plays Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl, said. "I was like, 'This isn't going to work.' It wasn't zipping up. I said, 'I just came from a pandemic. I had that quarantine 15. We're going to have to work something out.' So, LJ, the costume designer, as well as our amazing wardrobe team, did some lovely fixes."

Anjelika Washington, who plays Beth Chapel/Doctor Mid-Nite II, had a similar experience and said that no one cared about having to make the changes. It was all supportive.

"I love my suit. I think my suit, like as I'm sitting here thinking about going back to Atlanta to film Season 3 and I'm like 'my suit!' I'm just so excited to get back in my suit," Washington said. "I will admit I'm on the same page as Brec. I mean, they let out a few inches for me. Holla. Quarantine snacks came through. It is what it is. But you know what such a blessing is? No one pressured us into anything. No one cared. Everyone was just like 'You look great. You feel fine. You're healthy? Great.' So that was such a blessing."

DC's Stargirl returns for its second season on Tuesday, August 10th at 8/7c on The CW.