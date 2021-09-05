DC's Stargirl: "Summer School: Chapter Five" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Summer School: Chapter Five," the fifth episode of DC's Stargirl's second season which is set to air on Tuesday, September 7th. Based on the previously-released synopsis, the episode will see Cindy (Meg DeLacy) continue her efforts to recruit more members for the Injustice Unlimited group, though her efforts don't exactly go according to plan. The episode will also see Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone) open up to Courtney Whitmore (Brec Bassinger) and from the looks of the episode photos, it may lead to a very sweet moment between the two.

"STORMY WEATHER OVER BLUE VALLEY — As Pat (Luke Wilson) and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) clash over their next steps in their search for Eclipso, ominous weather conditions in Blue Valley hint that he may be near. Meanwhile, Cindy’s (Meg DeLacy) plan to recruit another student takes an unexpected turn, and Cameron (Hunter Sansone) opens up to Courtney. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Steve Harper."

The episode also appears to bring Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) closer to his full arrival in Blue Valley, though Courtney and Pat (Luke Wilson clash on exactly how to handle the terrifying villain - and understandably so. Eclipso is an incredibly dark and formidable villain, something showrunner Geoff Johns has previously teased.

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Summer School: Chapter Five" will air on Tuesday, September 7th.