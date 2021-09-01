Stargirl "Summer School: Chapter Five" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Summer School: Chapter Five", the fifth episode of DC's Stargirl's second season. The episode is set ot air on Tuesday, September 7th. All season thus far has been building up to the full arrival of Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) and now it seems like that time may just be getting close, something made even more frightening now that Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the rest of the Justice Society are starting to look into exactly what Eclipso is, complete with Courtney getting some chilling information about the villain this week.

Of course, Eclipso's rise isn't the only threat that the JSA will be dealing with. Cindy (Meg DeLacy) has begun recruiting in earnest for her own Injustice Unlimited, though her plans to expand membership may not go quite as she hopes.

"She's been doing a lot of just research on the backstory of the ISA, more backstory of the JSA, what they stand for, the rise and fall of both," DeLacy explained of Cindy's efforts in a recent interview with ComicBook.com. "And trying to just work on this relationship with Eclipso, It's someone new. She wants to make sure that they're on the same page and gain respect from this mysterious being in this diamond. So, she's just been kind of sitting with that and really kind of laying out the guidelines on how to recruit this team and create a badass family of people that emulate the type of ISA her dad was in."

You can check out the episode synopsis below.

"STORMY WEATHER OVER BLUE VALLEY — As Pat (Luke Wilson) and Courtney (Brec Bassinger) clash over their next steps in their search for Eclipso, ominous weather conditions in Blue Valley hint that he may be near. Meanwhile, Cindy’s (Meg DeLacy) plan to recruit another student takes an unexpected turn, and Cameron (Hunter Sansone) opens up to Courtney. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. Sheelin Choksey directed the episode written by Steve Harper."

As for Eclipso, when he does make his full arrival, fans can expect for things to get very dark very quickly for the JSA. Showrunner Geoff Johns has previously teased how formidable and personal a villain Eclipso is and how he will collide with the heroes.

"Eclipso is pretty formidable and all about darkness, which is great to go up against somebody who is all about light, like Courtney and the Justice Society," Johns told SFX Magazine. "There's these colliding ideologies and powers and drives that really help generate strong emotional stories, that challenge each of our characters individually. They each go through something that is really personal to them. That's what Eclipso does best. He makes things very personal. He turns over rocks that you might not want him to turn over."

DC's Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Summer School: Chapter Five" will air on Tuesday, September 7th.