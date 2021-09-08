DC’s Stargirl: “Summer School: Chapter Six” Photos Released

The CW has released photos for “Summer School: Chapter Six”, the sixth episode of DC’s Stargirl’s second season. The episode is set to debut on Tuesday, September 14th and after spending most of Season 2 thus far working on quietly building her own version of the Injustice Society, Cindy Burman (Meg DeLacy) will finally make her move. Having previously brought Artemis Crock (Stella Smith) and Isaac Bowin (Max Frantz) into her Injustice Unlimited, Cindy is ready to make her next move against Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and the new Justice Society of America and from the looks of things in the photos, that means a showdown between the young heroes and young villains.

THE NEW INJUSTICE SOCIETY MAKES THEIR MOVE – Cindy (Meg DeLacy) and her new team make their move against the JSA leading to an epic showdown. Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Cameron Gellman, Anjelika Washington, Trae Romano, and Hunter Sansone also star. Walter Garcia directed the episode written by Paula Sevenbergen.



As for why Cindy is still bent on going after Courtney, even with everything that went down with her father, Dragon King, in Season 1, Cindy is still angry at Courtney.



“I think she chose the darker path because that’s all she really knows,” DeLacy told ComicBook.com. “All she wanted was love from her dad all Season 1 and she was just treated like an experiment, never a daughter, never a child, never a teenager going through all the trials and tribulations of being a teenager. And so she’s a little angry and she’s a little like this is what I know to be true. And now this girl Courtney comes into Blue Valley and there’s this kid trying to take over everything. And it’s like, no, I was first. We had a plan. You came and messed up that plan, therefore, you’re my enemy now. So, she’s angry.”

DC’s Stargirl airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Summer School: Chapter Six” airs on September 14th.



