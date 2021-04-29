DC's Stargirl Celebrates National Superhero Day

✖

Wednesday is National Superhero Day and the heroes of DC's Stargirl are celebrating the occasion by revealing what heroes they would want to team up with -- other than their fellow Justice Society of America members, of course. In a new short video, the cast of The CW's DC Comics-inspired series is asked which superhero on the CW they'd team up with, and there just might be a couple of surprises. While Stargirl herself Brec Bassinger chooses her "homegirl Wildcat", other choices include The Flash, Batwoman, and there's even a little bit of villain action as well. Check it out for yourself below.

DC's Stargirl will return for its second season this summer on The CW and when the series returns, there will be new threats for Courtney Whitmore/Stargirl and the JSA to face. Among those threats is Eclipso (Nick Tarabay), as was teased at the end of Season 1 when Cindy Burman (Meg Delacy) located the Black Diamond Eclipso had been trapped in. Tarabay’s Eclipso will also be joined by Jonathan Cake's The Shade among the threats for the upcoming second season.

"It's such a different, darker, scarier threat because the threat is... Cindy is one thing, and she's got the Black Diamond and were obviously going to explore that," Stargirl showrunner Geoff Johns said last year at New York Comic-Con. "But the thing inside is, this entity that's trapped, this ancient being that feeds off humanity's own sins and grief and fear and darkness is trapped in this Black Diamond and has been there for a long, long time and is aching to do what he does and feed off the darkness within humanity."

"It's going to take a lot to confront it, and it's going to take the JSA and every one of our wonderful characters to a place that's going to be tough for them to explore," Johns continued. "So, I'm excited about it, but Eclipso is one of my very favorite villains from the comic books. In the comic books, he's had a history with Wildcat and Dr. Mid-Nite and the JSA too, but we'll see!"

DC's Stargirl Season 2 will debut on The CW this summer.

What heroes would you like to see the JSA team up with? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.