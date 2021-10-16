DC Fans Are Lighting Up Over Static Shock Movie Confirmation at FanDome

A Static Shock movie for HBO Max has been officially confirmed at DC FanDome 2021. Reginald Hudlin will be shepherding the Static movie, while Randy McKinnon of Disney’s Safety is confirmed to be writing the script. Static Shock remains one of the most iconic and fan-favorite characters from DC”s Milestone imprint, so it’s no surprise that there’s such strong reaction to the official announcement. However, this being a DC project not all the response is positive; some DC fans love Static Shock to the point that they’re mad confirmation of the movie is the only thing that got!

Check out DC fans’ reaction to the news that the Static Shock movie is in the works!

they finally fucking doing a static shock movie, fuck yeah!! — Melos A SPOOKY And Juicy Creature (@ChimInCustody) October 16, 2021

CANT WAIT TO DIVE INTO HIS COMICS 🤩🤩😆😆 https://t.co/L4xjv3MFg4 — Trailer Gamer (@TrailerGamer4) October 16, 2021

AYO STATIC SHOCK IS GETTING A MOVIE??? THE CARTOON WAS MY SHIT WHEN I WAS A KID LET'S GOOOO — ⭐Louise!⭐ (@goodollouise) October 16, 2021

Ok, they didn’t reveal anything about the Static Shock movie like a cast or a trailer or a release date but they did confirm it, so I’m gonna retract some of the bad things I’ve said about DC media. #DCFanDome https://t.co/DmgBy1D2ZR — maX 🏳️‍🌈 (@MaxPatrick1113) October 16, 2021

we're finally getting Static Shock the gods are good — Adaephon Delat (@nickcage74) October 16, 2021

TWOOOOO STATIC SHOCK MOVIES???? HELLO???!!??!? — Inky!!! (@Inkvenger) October 16, 2021

There will actually be a live-action Static Shock movie and an animated Milestone movie featuring the character – so fans are actually getting a double-dose of Static!