Stephen Amell Addresses If He Would Play a Marvel Character After Arrow

Once again, people are wondering whether Stephen Amell might head to Marvel once Arrow is finished, but the actor, who will end an eight-season run on the DC Comics adaptation next season, is not keen to make any declarations one way or the other.

Besides Arrow, Amell made a notable appearance as Casey Jones in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. The movie itself drew fairly mediocre reviews and did not merit a sequel, but Amell’s performance was not one of its problems. Given his background as action heroes — particularly those of the costumed vigilante variety — the question of Amell taking on more superhero roles down the line is a frequent one at conventions. With Arrow drawing to a close and his contract with it, fans unsurprisingly want to know if he has considered going to Marvel.

“I don’t know, man,” Amell told a fan at MegaCon in Orlando this past weekend. “I do know that I think there’s a negative connotation surrounding being typecast. What you want as an actor… is that the big thing you do as an actor is get work int he first place. So how do you get typecast? You get typecast because you get work. And you do something to the point that there’s a distinction to it and that distinction makes people identify you with that type of character. I don’t know what I’m going to do. That’s one of the reasons that it’s time for me to move on is that I want to get my hat back in the ring. That’s a new character, that’s a Marvel character, that’s a DC character, whatever — we’ll see.”

The eighth and final season of Arrow will tie into the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” The CW‘s annual crossover. This year, it will be five parts and split up over December 2019 and January 2020. Last week’s season finale, “You Have Saved This City,” played very much like a series finale and teed up what is sure to be a very different Season Eight since Oliver is separated from Team Arrow and Emily Bett Rickards, who plays Felicity, is leaving the series altogether. The series will return in the fall, when it will air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following episodes of The Flash on The CW.