Stephen Amell Drops F-Bomb Over Crisis on Infinite Earths Synopsis

We’re looking at the end of an era with the flagship superhero series on The CW coming to a close this year with the eighth season of Arrow wrapping up after nearly a decade on the network. And though the legacy of the show continues with numerous superhero spinoffs comprising the Arrowverse, Stephen Amell‘s time as the Green Arrow is coming to a close. But the series will go out with a bang in the biggest crossover event in the network’s history with Crisis on Infinite Earths, adapting the historic comic series by Marv Wolfman and George Perez.

And while the shows are currently in production, Amell has started to offer some major teases about the crossover event that’s sure to get fans riled up, dropping some profanity along the way. Take a look below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Read the synopsis of #CrisisOnInfiniteEarths earlier today. Holy fucking shit. — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) September 4, 2019

As we get closer and closer to the event’s premiere at the end of the year, many of the actors involved with the series are starting to reveal new details about Crisis on Infinite Earths, dropping interesting details about what fans should expect.

While it seems fated that Oliver Queen will have to die in order to save the universe, The Flash star Grant Gustin added a new wrinkle to those theories when he revealed the Monitor’s involvement in the season premiere of his respective series.

“I can’t spoil too too much because I haven’t read it yet,” Gustin admitted to ComicBook.com. “I’ve been teased a lot from our guys what it’s going to be. The Monitor shows up at the end of our first episode and says the universe is in jeopardy and in order to save the universe, Barry Allen has to die. And Barry Allen doesn’t know about this deal Oliver made with the Monitor, either, so someone’s gonna die.”

The crossover event will also mark the return of Tyler Hoechlin’s return as Superman, along with actor Brandon South reprising his role from Superman Returns. Hoechlin, who also appeared in last year’s Elseworlds event that set up Crisis on Infinite Earths, teased the scale of the upcoming crossover.

“It’s big. I’m excited to see what they come up with, because I know it’s huge,” Hoechlin said at FAN EXPO Canada. “Obviously I’m aware of the scale of it, so we’re getting ambitious here. I’m excited. It’s gonna be insane.”

Crisis on Infinite Earths launches in December on The CW.