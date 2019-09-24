Stephen Amell Teases Arrow Final Season Trailer

CW fans will have to say goodbye to Arrow after it’s eight and now final season, but there’s still one season to enjoy before it rides off into the night, and Stephen Amell just let fans know when they can get their first glimpse of the brand new season. Amell’s been busy on social media as of late, sharing glimpses of behind the scenes details regarding Arrow and the Arrowverse lineup of shows, and his latest tease included the exact time the trailer will drop. Amell wrote “Trailer is dropping at noon PT”, which is not very far from now, so the good news is fans won’t have to wait that much longer.

Hopefully, the trailer will give us an idea of how Oliver Queen’s story will play out and end during the final season, a season that is also integrated into the biggest CW crossover yet, Crisis on Infinite Earths. It’s expected that his fate will tie into that crossover in a big way, and we’re eager to find out more about his final journey.

We’re also hoping to see a surprise or two in the trailer, and you can see the tease and the official description for Arrow below.

“After a violent shipwreck, billionaire playboy Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) was missing and presumed dead for five years before being discovered alive on a remote island in the North China Sea. He returned home to Star City, bent on righting the wrongs done by his family and fighting injustice. As the Green Arrow, Oliver successfully saved his city with the help of his team including former soldier John Diggle (David Ramsey), computer-science expert Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards), former protégé Roy Harper (Colton Haynes), street-savvy Rene Ramirez (Rick Gonzalez), metahuman Dinah Drake (Juliana Harkavy), brilliant inventor Curtis Holt (Echo Kellum) and Earth-2 Laurel Lance (Katie Cassidy). In the wake of discovering what his future holds, Oliver will find himself pit against his most challenging battle yet, one that will leave the multiverse hanging in the balance. In Arrow’s final season, Oliver Queen is forced to confront the reality of what it means to be a hero.

Arrow Season 8 premieres on The CW on October 15th.

