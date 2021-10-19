Stephen Colbert Reacts To Superman Motto Change, Explains Why It Makes Sense

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert decided to tackle the change to Superman’s iconic motto this week. The host had to discuss the idea of “truth, justice, and a better tomorrow.” Over the weekend at DC FanDome, the brand announced the change from “truth, justice, and the American way.” Of course, the edit was met on social media with skepticism and contempt from some commenters. However, the announcement was largely lost in a sea of other projects being previewed and discussed. (Has everyone seen that wild trailer for The Batman yet?) Colbert of course riffed on what constitutes the “American way” circa 2021. But, times continue to change and the Man of Tomorrow accurately reflects some of those shifts. The TV host offered, “This of course is a big change from his original motto: wearing underwear on the outside since 1938!” Check out his full remarks down below:

Colbert continued, “DC comics explained these slogan changes in a statement saying it’s intended to honor. Superman’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world. Adding the new catchphrase is meant to fully embody that hope for everyone…”

Big-time Superman fans will remember that in the 40s, the character fought “a never-ending battle for truth and justice.” Pa Kent tells his son that he should employ his powers “in the interests of truth, tolerance, and justice” back in the 1948 serial. But, in the 50s television series, the now-ingrained version with the “American way” became attached to Superman. In this regard, the current change signals a return to Clark Kent’s original aims rather than some sort of dramatic departure. However, the debates will rage for some time as people get used to the motto.

Jim Lee offered in the statement, “Superman’s new motto of ‘Truth, Justice and a Better Tomorrow’ will better reflect the global storylines that we are telling across DC and to honor the character’s incredible legacy of over 80 years of building a better world. Superman has long been a symbol of hope who inspires people from around the world, and it is that optimism and hope that powers him forward with this new mission statement.”

“The new motto, which will be used in main continuity for Clark Kent’s Superman, will be featured across all mediums including comic books, film, TV, video games and more. As comic book fans already know, the DC Multiverse has featured multiple Supermen over the years, sometimes even at the same time,” the statement continues.

