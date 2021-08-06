Suicide Squad #1 Preview Released by DC Comics

Ahead of the release of the brand new Suicide Squad #1 next week, DC Comics has released a full seven page preview of the upcoming new series. Unlike previous iterations of the titular team, Deadshot isn't on the team (he's still dead as far as we know in DC Comics) but the defacto leader of this new version will be none other than Peacemaker (set to appear in the new film The Suicide Squad, played by John Cena). To mix things up even more, the series will feature a roster of characters that aren't your usual suspects with the Suicide Squad, including one of that former Talon assassins of the Court of Owls!

"I would say they all hate one another," series writer Robbie Thompson previously told Games Radar. "They definitely don't like Waller. Waller has leaned hard on the 'Step out of line and your neck will blow up' mentality. She's definitely ruling the roost with a pretty iron fist.

I think within the group though, you're going to start to see that they're like any group, there are cliques. You're going to see Peacemaker click with certain people and doesn't with others. I would say at the forefront, there's a battle for the heart of the team between Peacemaker and Superboy, who really, really, really do not like one another. That comes to a head pretty quickly in #2. There's a battle for the soul of the team between those two characters, because Peacemaker is 'peace at any cost' and Superboy, while he's still a member of the Suicide Squad, he's still Superboy. He still wants to do the right thing.

You can find the preview and read the full solicitation for the first issue below!

SUICIDE SQUAD #1

Things have changed for Task Force X. As Peacemaker takes over as field leader, there will be no more avenging or defending for the government’s top-secret task force of killers, thieves, and criminals. Amanda Waller-now back in control of the Squad-sends a new Squad into Arkham Asylum to “recruit” the deadly Court of Owls assassin Talon while she interviews another new candidate: Superboy.

U.S. Price: $3.99

AVAILABLE ON 3/2

Pencils by: Eduardo Pansica

Inks by: Julio Ferreira

Colors by: Marcelo Maiolo

Letters by: Wes Abbott

Written by: Robbie Thompson