‘Suicide Squad 2’ Working Title Revealed

It’s been a busy week for James Gunn’s Suicide Squad sequel. First, the reported team of characters Gunn had been eyeing surfaced and now, the working title for the film has started making the rounds online. In a new report from Production Weekly, The Suicide Squad will reportedly be filming under the working title of “El Dorado.”

David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, on the other hand, filmed under the working title of “Bravo 14.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it comes to working titles, they could mean a variety of things. Obviously, El Dorado is a Spanish tale that has taken on many shapes — most commonly as the form of a hidden city or empire. If we take the working title literally, it could mean Gunn’s film could feature the team of misfits searching for a city or large MacGuffin of sorts.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that Gunn’s team would feature nearly an all-new team of characters including Ratcatcher, King Shark, Polka-Dot Man, and Peacemaker. That’s in addition to the reported recasting of Idris Elba as Deadshot and a light appearance from Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn.

As previously mentioned, The Suicide Squad isn’t expected to be a direct sequel of Ayer’s take on the group. Rather, Gunn’s new team will serve as a soft relaunch of the franchise.

In addition to directing, Gunn is also set to pen the script, an announcement previously confirmed by Warner Brothers’ DC Daily.

“It’s official that we have got a new member of the DC family: acclaimed writer/director James Gunn has been attached to write Suicide Squad 2,” said host Tiffany Smith. “Gunn is poised to bring a completely fresh take to the franchise after the first film was written and directed by David Ayer.”

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled for release on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk Arrow coming to an end, new Avengers: Endgame footage shown, a HUGE Captain Marvel discussion & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!