Dave Bautista Reportedly Exits ‘The Suicide Squad’

Suicide Squad will get a complete makeover under director James Gunn’s guidance, and details about the film seem to go live every week. Now, a new report on The Suicide Squad dropped, and it suggests bad news for fans of Dave Bautista.

After all, it seems like the Guardians of the Galaxy star has had to drop out of talks to join the feature.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, reports went live which revealed John Cena is being looked at for The Suicide Squad. The headline was an attention grabber from the start, but some additional details from Variety reporter Justin Kroll says Cena’s entry came after Bautista exited talks.

Couple things I forgot to add on this: First this was the role originally intended by for Bautista but due to his massive work schedule, he had to pass. Also I couldn’t confirm but believe Cena would be playing Peacemaker in the film — Justin Kroll (@krolljvar) April 17, 2019

“Couple things I forgot to add on this,” Kroll said on Twitter about his initial report. “First this was the role originally intended by for Bautista but due to his massive work schedule, he had to pass.”

Continuing, Kroll went on to state he believed Cena is in talks to play Peacemaker in the film. This note checks out as initial reports about Gunn’s character line up for The Suicide Squad would include the character. At the time, Bautista was said to be attached to the role. At the time, Collider ran a description of the role which said Peacemaker is an “agent of peace whose motives are driven by an extremist form of pacifism that makes him love peace so much he would kill for it.” Now, it seems Cena may be taking on that role for the DC Extended Universe while Bautista keeps his schedule busy with the MCU and more.

As for Gunn, the director will be busy with both the DCEU and MCU for the foreseeable future. For a brief time, Gunn was taken off work on Guardians of the Galaxy 3 when Disney fired the director after several controversial tweets of his resurfaced. Not long ago, Gunn was brought back onto the film, but he will still be directing The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. Pictures.

Are you sad to see Bautista slip out from this feature? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6th, 2021.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!