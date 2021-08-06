The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Reveals Brand New Image of Task Force X Undercover

✖

One of the many moments from the first trailer for The Suicide Squad that captivated fans attention was the clear dance sequence from the movie. It's unclear just how this moment fits into the larger narrative of the movie, and even the plans of the team whose entire group knows they could die at a moment's notice, but now we might have a little bit of context. Writer/director James Gunn took to Twitter to reveal a new image from the upcoming film, showing off the cast in disguise in what is clearly the location where the dancing takes place. Check it out below!

Included in the image is Idris Elba as Bloodsport, himself sporting a dapper jacket for a tennis club and a beret; David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, wearing an ensemble with precisely zero polka-dots; Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2 in a rat-free dress; and Peter Capaldi as the Thinker complete with Hawaiian shirt and his crazy headgear. Other cast members in the film have started to tweet their reactions to having seen the movie with Storm Reid tweeting: "Y'all ain't ready;" and Flula Borg adding: "My Brains and Heart could not handle the DOPENESS."

Though we're still months away from the release, work on The Suicide Squad has been completed for some time. Gunn confirmed they were finished with post-production back in April.

"It is unusual, but I always planned to have it done by now," Gunn said. "What's more unusual is that we didn't do a single shot of pickups or any post production shooting. Outside of Chris Nolan, that almost never happens, if at all, on tentpole superhero films....There's nothing left to do other than me looking at marketing & toys, doing publicity & waiting for the world to heal just a little more so a larger number of people can see it safely in theaters, where it is intended to be seen."

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Other cast members include Sylvester Stallone as King Shark, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad releases in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.