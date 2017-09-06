Suicide Squad Halloween Promo Clip Released

It’s time to get spooky. Today is Halloween, and one of the year’s biggest films is celebrating the holiday with a treat. DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. have just uploaded a super-short Halloween promo clip for Suicide Squad ahead of the release of its extended cut.

The footage recuts several of the Joker’s best scenes from the film and overlays them with colorful Halloween quotes. The trick-or-treat clip ends with a rather sinister looking Joker looking straight into the camera, leaving fans unsure as to whether the villain is tricking or treating them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you were to ask Harley Quinn, it would be a treat. No question. There are few things sweeter in the world than her puddin’ – you know?

It feels good to be bad…Assemble a team of the world’s most dangerous, incarcerated Super Villains, provide them with the most powerful arsenal at the government’s disposal, and send them off on a mission to defeat an enigmatic, insuperable entity. U.S. intelligence officer Amanda Waller has determined only a secretly convened group of disparate, despicable individuals with next to nothing to lose will do. However, once they realize they weren’t picked to succeed but chosen for their patent culpability when they inevitably fail, will the Suicide Squad resolve to die trying, or decide it’s every man for himself?

Written and directed by David Ayer based on the characters from DC Comics, the film stars Will Smith (Ali), Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club), Margot Robbie (The Wolf of Wall Street), Joel Kinnaman (RoboCop) and Viola Davis (The Help). The cast also includes Jai Courtney (Insurgent), Jay Hernandez (Takers), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Thor: The Dark World), Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors), Scott Eastwood (Fury), Cara Delevingne (Paper Towns), Adam Beach (Cowboys & Aliens), and Karen Fukuhara in her feature film debut. It is produced by Charles Roven and Richard Suckle, with Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder, Colin Wilson and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers.

Suicide Squad: The Extended Cut will be released on Digital Download on November 28, and on Blu-ray (4K and 3D) on December 5.

The DCEU continues with Wonder Woman opens in theaters on June 2, 2017, followed by Justice League on November 17, 2017; Aquaman on July 27, 2018; Shazam on April 5, 2019; Justice League 2 on June 14, 2019; Cyborg on April 3, 2020; and Green Lantern Corps on July 24, 2020. The Flash, The Batman, Dark Universe and Man of Steel 2 are currently without a release dates.

ComicBook Composite 58.67 #69All-Time Comic Movies

Average rating

from 2,310 users#3 All-Time Rated