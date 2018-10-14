‘Smallville’ Star Michael Rosenbaum Wants in on James Gunn’s ‘Suicide Squad 2’

Recent reports claim that James Gunn is potentially developing Suicide Squad 2 and leaving the Marvel Cinematic Universe behind, with Smallville star Michael Rosenbaum volunteering his services for that potential DC Extended Universe film.

In response to these reports, Guardians of the Galaxy star Dave Bautista asked, “Where do I sign up?” with Rosenbaum echoing the sentiment with, “Sign me up too.”

While it’s unclear what will come of the situation, Marvel Studios might be feeling some pangs of regret over parting ways with the Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker due to the comments he made on Twitter earlier in his career. In addition to disappointing fans by severing ties with Gunn due to the jokes he made on Twitter about rape and pedophilia years before he was hired by the studio, their quest to find a replacement director for the planned Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 proved so difficult that the film was delayed indefinitely.

The sequel had already begun assembling a pre-production team in Atlanta, Georgia to shoot at Pinewood Studios, only for those crewmembers to be let go and given permission to find new gigs. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was slated to hit theaters in 2020, though the film might ultimately never come together without the right director.

Complicating matters even further is that multiple members of the cast have voiced their anger about Gunn’s firing and the idea of a different director replacing him.

Shortly after news of the firing broke, a majority of the cast signed a statement supporting Gunn and detailed that, while he may have expressed poor judgment on social media earlier in his career, there is no Guardians of the Galaxy without his creative vision. With many of the actors contractually obligated to star in a third film, most of the cast have avoided addressing the situation as to not ruffle feathers, though Bautista regularly expresses his disdain on social media, going to far as to volunteer to join the potential Suicide Squad film.

While Rosenbaum wasn’t a major member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he had a brief appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, teasing a potential return in a future film.

DCEU fans, on the other hand, were thrilled at the idea of Gunn directing the film, as his style and sense of humor seems like a perfect fit for such a group. Some reports claim that the success of the original Guardians of the Galaxy caused Warner Bros. to re-shoot large chunks of Suicide Squad in hopes of resembling the Marvel Studios film, though the film ultimately suffered from its unbalanced tone.

Stay tuned for details about Gunn’s potential Suicide Squad film.

