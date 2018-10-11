James Gunn’s ‘Suicide Squad’ May Not Be a Sequel

Today, the superhero fandom came together over a piece of surprising news. According to brand-new reports, James Gunn is in the running to direct and write Suicide Squad 2, and an update just made the big reveal even more shocking.

After all, the Suicide Squad film being worked might not be a sequel after all. Gunn may get the opportunity to totally reimagine the team.

The surprising update comes courtesy of Borys Kit, a reporter at The Hollywood Reporter. The journalist wrote up the news for the trade not long ago, and Kit took to Twitter to share an extra piece of information with fans.

Being told that Gunn’s SUICIDE SQUAD will not be a sequel, he will have a whole new take on it. But whether that means a total recasting or not is unclear. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) October 9, 2018

“Being told that Gunn’s SUICIDE SQUAD will not be a sequel, he will have a whole new take on it. But whether that means a total recasting or not is unclear,” the reporter’s tweet reads.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gunn has closed a deal to script a Suicide Squad sequel, but talks to have him direct are ongoing for now. The site also says this supposed non-sequel will star familiar characters like Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Killer Croc, Captain Boomerang, and the Joker. Still, there is no word on whether recasting is needed for Gunn’s take on the DCEU franchise.

Suicide Squad 2 is just one of several films in the works under DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures, but its delays will be well worth it should Gunn direct. The director is credited with expanding the MCU’s cosmic reaches as he brought the Guardians of the Galaxy to life. The once C-list superhero team has become a household power thanks to Gunn’s fantastical take on guys like Groot. So, Warner Bros. Pictures would surely love to have the director show them the superhero ropes.

If Gunn does sign on to direct Suicide Squad 2, it’ll show fans the director is moving on from his buzzed-about exit from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The director was fired by Disney after controversial tweets from Gunn surfaced from years past. The sudden decision prompted outrage from fans and MCU cast members who asked for Disney to reconsider, but recent reports only doubled down on Disney’s decision to axe Gunn.

So, what do you think about this sudden turn? Would Gunn suit the DCEU? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!