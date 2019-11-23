Suicide Squad Director Reveals the Truth About Joker Wearing the Batman Suit

Suicide Squad has become a little bit overlooked as Warner Bros. continues to expand the reach of its cinematic universe. One strange thing that a fan decided to ask about this week was a promotional image of a toy featuring Jared Leto’s Joker in a twisted version of the Batman suit that Ben Affleck stalked around in during his stint underneath the cowl. David Ayer, as ever composed, explained that the now somewhat wild-looking artifact was the result of the marketing arms of DC rather than something he had planned for the film. Needless to say, it would have been interesting to see on the big screen. The fact that people are still asking questions about the film must feel good for those associated with the project. DC and Warner Bros. have already moved on to James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad so there isn’t much talk about Leto’s Joker or what the roadmap forward for the DCEU was anymore. Things are evolving but if the Snyder Cut surge over the weekend proves that there are parties out there still interested in what could have been.

Over in James Gunn’s new production, people are asking about what will happen with his iteration of the team. A question that fans asked on Instagram surrounded how and when they could see Robert Pattinson’s Batman show up in the film. Unfortunately the filmmaker doesn’t believe that’s going to happen. Fans can still dream of a day where Joaquin Phoenix dances down those stairs in a Batsuit in the not-so-distant future.

The Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag) and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang) returning from the David Ayer-directed 2016 Suicide Squad movie. Newcomers include Peter Capaldi, Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Pete Davidson, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

The Batman will introduce Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, reportedly during the early days of his crime-fighting career. The film also stars Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Penguin, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

No that was a concept through the DC side for merchandise. It’s brilliant and would have been fun to execute in a film. https://t.co/4Gf45ZNJKD — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) November 22, 2019

Joker is still racking up records in theaters. Other upcoming DC Films movies include Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.