New Joker Easter Egg Spotted in ‘Suicide Squad’

Marvel movie mania is raging as Avengers: Infinity War burns through theaters right now – but as always, there are a dedicated sector of DC movie fans out there still stoking those little fires in the night. Take a look at nice little Joker Easter egg reference that one DC fan has spotted in Suicide Squad:

That teddy bear in the background is Joker’s therapy bear, which is ironically an Easter egg that has popped up in Batman comics for years. Not only was the Easter egg spotted, it was also confirmed by none other than director David Ayer himself:

Just more indication that the films of the DC Extended Universe are dense with comic book references and lore, despite whatever tweaks the filmmakers may make to the iconic characters. Fans of Suicide Squad (there must be some, right?) already know that the bear references don’t stop there: we get an adorable panda bear shooting up the factory that Joker invades to get access to the explosive collars Task Force X are forced to wear. That therapy obviously went a long way…

Right now, the future is still very murky for this wing of the DC Films universe. Margot Robbie’s Birds of Prey film is moving forwards, with Cathy Yan attached as director. Suicide Squad 2 is also on deck, but may get bumped to make room for Birds of Prey. After that, talk of things like a Joker/Harley origin film, or a Gotham City Sirens film have all but evaporated. Whatever the case may be, Robbie is on eo the few linchpins that the DC Films franchise has right now, so it may all come down to what she wants to do.

For reasons already explained in depth, we want to see a merging of the Birds of Prey and Gotham City Sirens movie concepts.

Birds of Prey currently does not have a release date, nor do any of the other films set to feature Harley Quinn. Other upcoming DC Extended Universe films include Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.