8 Classic Suicide Squad Stories Perfect for the Movie Sequel

The original Suicide Squad series is back in print for the first time since it ceased publication in 1992. That’s a reason to celebrate for both old fans who can finally add it to their bookshelves and new ones wondering how to spend the time before Suicide Squad 2 — or whatever it’s officially called — arrives on the big screen in 2021. The original adventures of this villainous team aren’t just the springboard for future series though, they are true cult classic comics. Few superhero tales from the 1980s or 1990s stood the test of time as well as those written by John Ostrander and Kim Yale, and it wouldn’t be surprising if they held some influence on James Gunn‘s story for the upcoming Squad sequel.

We’ve reviewed the original series for the stories most likely to inspire a new story with a very different set of team members set in the 21st Century. While the Cold War tropes might no longer be relevant, there are a lot of ideas that would still make for some killer cinema. So whether you’re looking to predict what Suicide Squad 2 will be about or just read some excellent comic books, all of these stories come highly recommended.

Mission to Moscow

Suicide Squad (vol. 1) #5-7

Written by John Ostrander

Art by Luke McDonnell and Bob Lewis

The Soviet Union may no longer exist, but troubles with the Russian government disappearing democratically minded individuals have not. This covert rescue mission established Suicide Squad as a book willing to take chances and lose well-loved members, and offers a solid framework for an entire film. It both captures the essence of the Squad’s mission and how often U.S. foreign policy misunderstands foreign politics, treating individuals as heroic and systems as troubled. It’s a great start to say the least.

Nightshade Odyssey

Suicide Squad (vol. 1) #14-17

Written by John Ostrander

Art by Luke McDonnell, Bob Lewis, and Malcolm Jones III

While much of Suicide Squad centered on politicking and dirty tricks, the series wasn’t afraid to leap into other genres. The “Nightshade Odyssey” dropped the team into a hellish world of magic, similar to some of the elements seen in the first film. If James Gunn wanted to pursue the confrontation between the supernatural and mundane villains, this story offers an excellent foundation built around characters rather than shoddy CGI.

Final Round

Suicide Squad (vol. 1) #22

Written by John Ostrander

Art by Luke McDonnell and Karl Kesel

This single issue acts as a culmination of multiple subplots, involving both blackmail between government agencies and multiple team members’ declining mental health. Watching Amanda Waller battle it out behind closed doors with a Senator while simultaneously losing control of her team could create a tense film filled with multiple missions. The best bit would be if they could capture some of the excellent moments like the shootout at the Lincoln Memorial found in “Final Round” or Rick Flag’s final mission following this in “Stone Cold Dead.”

The Janus Directive

Suicide Squad (vol. 1) #27-30 and various other series

Written by John Ostrander and Kim Yale

Art by John K. Snyder III and Karl Kesel

If Gunn wanted to go the Aquaman route and include as many new characters as possible, this 11-part crossover shows how to get it done. It focuses on a clash between multiple superpowered governmental agencies as they jockey for power (and miss the real villain). Bringing in Checkmate, Peacemaker, and Firestorm would keep the low-powered Squad plenty busy and offer some truly insane action opportunities.

Apokolips Now

Suicide Squad (vol. 1) #33-36

Written by John Ostrander and Kim Yale

Art by John K. Snyder III, Luke McDonnell, and Geof Isherwood

The dream of seeing Apokolips and Darkseid in DC movies might appear dead, but the Squad has long-running ties to this desolate realm. If Gunn wants to go big, but avoid the magical ties of the first film, then he has a blueprint to go into space with one of the best Suicide Squad stories ever told. This plot really focuses on the battle between gods and men, and offers a spark of hope in the darkest place in the universe.

Coils of the Loa

Suicide Squad (vol. 1) #37-39

Written by John Ostrander and Kim Yale

Art by Luke McDonnell, John K. Snyder III, and Geof Isherwood

This story focuses on exactly how far Amanda Waller can be pushed before she breaks; it’s the one that ended the Suicide Squad as a government agency and temporarily shattered the team. If Gunn is really looking to shake things up and keep the action down to Earth, then there’s no better option. Drug cartels, desperate allies, constant betrayals, and truly suicidal missions make this is an all-timer.

The Phoenix Gambit

Suicide Squad (vol. 1) #40-43

Written by John Ostrander and Kim Yale

Art by Geof Isherwood and Mark Badger

When the Suicide Squad returned as an independent contracting agency, they started by working with Batman to stop a disastrous international conflict. This story delves deep into what foreign meddling and sponsored coups might look like in a world filled with superheroes. It gets ugly in all of the most interesting ways, with Squad members acting as assassins, rebel leaders, and, occasionally, heroes. If Gunn really wants to get political, this story offers a lot of great ideas on how to get it done.

Legerdemain

Suicide Squad (vol. 1) #59-62

Written by John Ostrander and Kim Yale

Art by Geof Isherwood and Robert Campanella

One of the best parts of any Suicide Squad run is when they inevitably run into their heroic counterparts. The penultimate arc of Suicide Squad had the team confront both members of the Justice League and foreign espionage counterparts in the battle over a deposed warlord. It’s a twisty tale that questions how truly good anyone can act in a world filled with impossible decisions and murky morality. This underrated tale would make for an excellent movie adaptation and provide a perfect excuse to introduce the new Batman — hopefully in the form of Robert Pattinson — a bit early.