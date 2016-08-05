Suicide Squad’s Strange Villain Creatures Revealed

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

You've seen them in the trailers. The Squad arms up, and suddenly they're fighting some soldiers - but they're more than soldiers, they have some kind of... goo on them. An arm stretches out, not dissimilar to the alien symbiotes from that other major comicbook publisher. They get shot and cut and burnt and seem to keep coming. But what the heck are those mysterious villains in Suicide Squad?

We now have a name for them, at least: the Eyes of the Adversary. "Let's just say, when [the Squad is] called in to do this mission by Amanda [Waller], these are one of the things they encounter," producer Charles Roven told Total Film Magazine in their new print issue. "They don't know how they got here, but they're weird and dangerous and yet they're wearing military uniforms." Director David Ayer added only that "nobody's safe" from the Eyes.

Of course, a name like "Eyes of the Adversary" seems to imply that there is, then, an Adversary. If that's the name of the true villain, or the big bad, well, we're betting it is soemthing brand new. There was a character called "The Adversary" that appeared in June 2000, but he had nothing to do with magic or evil minions. The only other hint offered is "evidence of a devastating supernatural force at play on the streets of Midway City" with "black secretions jutting out of a long crater on the floor." While there have been rumors that Enchantress may play both sides or even be a villain the rest of the Squad is fighting (she's strangely missing from most of the full-team pictures, after all), this sounds like a whole other level of big magical bad.

Suicide Squad is in post production for an August 5, 2016 release.