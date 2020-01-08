David Ayer Says He Had A Chance To Do Suicide Squad Sequel

After directing Suicide Squad in 2016, David Ayer had an opportunity to come back to the DC world and take charge of the sequel. As it turns out, he passed up the opportunity and no sequel is being made. Instead, some of the characters Ayer introduced in his Suicide Squad movie are being used in The Suicide Squad which comes out next year, serving as a continuation of sorts which is not being labeled a sequel but also not being called a reboot. One can only assume that Ayer’s return would have been more of a direct sequel to the story he told with the characters in 2016.

“I had a chance to do it, but I went another way,” Ayer told us after the FOX TCA presentation held in LA earlier today. Still, it’s not time yet to count Ayer out of the comic book movie genre. The director does expect to return to the comic book movie world, at some point, whether the next go includes the DC Comics characters he already worked with or not.

“I love the world creation of it and I love the power of the IP and the fans,” Ayer said. “It’s dangerous. It’s like juggling chainsaws, but I am drawn to it and it’s definitely an arena I’ll play in again.”

With the Suicide Squad characters now in the hands of Guardians of the Galaxy director Gunn, the director is having a great time working in the DC Comics space, which might be an indication of why Ayer is not ruling anything out. Perhaps this movies are fun to make, after all.

In an Instagram Q&A, Gunn explained why The Suicide Squad is the most fun he’s ever had, saying he’s allowing himself to enjoy taking it all in for the first time in his career. “Mostly I’ve just grown as a person,” Gunn said. “I’m allowing myself to enjoy the movie making process for the first time ever. But also I have the greatest crew I’ve ever had – all of the best folks Vol 1, 2, & 3 assembled together in a super crew. I adore the cast & the producers are some of my best friends in the world (Peter Safran, @simonlikes (Simon Hatt), Chuck Roven). I love my screenplay & I’ve changed up my style of shooting on this one so it’s more fun and visceral. ETC!”

