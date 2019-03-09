Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Likely to Return for ‘Suicide Squad’ Sequel

Following the news that James Gunn would potentially be writing and directing a Suicide Squad sequel, many fans began to speculate whether it would be a direct continuation of the first film or if it would serve as a reboot of the premise. Subsequent reports have seemingly confirmed that the new film would bring back a number of original characters, including Margot Robbie‘s Harley Quinn.

The Hollywood Reporter noted, “Gunn is said to be using mostly DC characters who did not appear in David Ayer’s 2016 film although several are expected to return including Deadshot, Harley Quinn, and Rick Flagg, originally played by Joel Kinnaman, say sources. Another source, however, says Flagg is no longer in the follow-up.”

With the outlet not adding any additional information regarding Harley Quinn, the implication would be that Robbie is expected to return, even if there has been no official confirmation. What makes the news surprising is that Robbie is starring in the Harley Quinn spinoff Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Many have assumed that this spinoff would become the actress’ priority, though this new report makes her return seem likely.

“I pitched the idea of an R-rated girl gang film including Harley, because I was like, ‘Harley needs friends.’ Harley loves interacting with people, so don’t ever make her do a standalone film,” Robbie said in a previous interview. “She’s got to be with other people, it should be a girl gang. I wasn’t seeing enough girl gangs on screen, especially in the action space. So that was always a big part of it.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that Will Smith wouldn’t be in the upcoming film, lending credence to the idea that the new film would serve as a reboot. However, a new report teased that Idris Elba would be taking on the role of Deadshot from Smith, seemingly confirming that the film wouldn’t be a reboot. Then again, if Elba would be taking on the role of Deadshot, it’s still possible that Harley Quinn could appear in the new film with another actress taking over the role.

Fans will find out more as the production continue before this sequel lands in theaters on August 6, 2021.

Other upcoming DC films include Shazam on April 5th, Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.

