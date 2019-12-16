Supergirl Cast Celebrates Filming 100 Episodes

While The CW’s Arrowverse may currently be consumed with the threat of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, there’s another major moment just around the corner for one of the network’s DC TV series — Supergirl. The Melissa Benoist-starring series hits the milestone 100th episode in early 2020 after “Crisis” ends. It’s a major moment for the series and the stars are celebrating, including Martian Manhunter actor David Harewood.

On Saturday, Harewood took to Twitter to share a throwback photo of himself along with Melissa Benoist and Chyler Leigh (who plays Alex Danvers on the series) thanking the fans for supporting the show.

The OG’s. 100 episodes! Thanks to everyone who supported us👍🏾 #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/7LJJt1R0wS — David Harewood (@DavidHarewood) December 14, 2019

“The OG’s. 100 episodes! Thanks to everyone who supported us,” Harewood wrote.

It’s been an interesting ride for Supergirl. The show first debuted on CBS in 2015. The third series in the Arrowverse despite airing on a different network, Supergirl made a surprising shift to The CW after being picked up for a second season. Despite the network change and some of the differences between Supergirl and the rest of the Arrowverse — Supergirl had, until “Crisis”, taken place on the parallel Earth-38 of the Arrowverse’s Multiverse — the series maintains strong critical acclaim.

And the show will likely continue to see interesting developments as it heads into the back half of Season 5. Harewood recently told ComicBook.com that “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will change everything — particularly for his character.

“The Crisis affects everything, and it’s going to affect J’onn. One of the wonderful things about playing J’onn, and playing the Martian Manhunter, is understanding how deeply the philosophy of the character runs. It really is a deep character. It’s been great fun to kind of explore it as an actor,” Harewood said. “One of his fundamental abilities, one of the Martian’s fundamental capabilities, plays a very, very important role in the Crisis. It is specifically because he is the Martian Manhunter, that he’s able to sit to survive the Crisis. But it will affect him in a fundamental way.“

The “Crisis” TV event brings together the heroes from multiple Earths to battle against the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett), a godlike villain who threatens to destroy all reality. In the comics, the story ended with the deaths of The Flash and Supergirl, and the destruction of DC’s multiverse, leading to a single Earth with a complex history packed with hundreds of heroes. The battle brings together characters from all six of the current DC Comics adaptations on The CW (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning), along with characters and actors from Titans, the 1990 version of The Flash, the short-lived Birds of Prey, Smallville, Superman Returns, Tim Burton’s Batman, and the iconic 1966 Batman series.

The first three episodes are available now, for free, on The CW app and CW Seed. “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will conclude on January 14.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.