‘Supergirl’: A Martian Loses Control in “In Search of Lost Time” Synopsis

The CW has released the official synopsis for “In Search of Lost Time,” the April 23 episode of Supergirl.

The series will make its return next week and run interrupted until the completion of its third season. A fourth season was recently ordered, along with renewals for most of The CW‘s other DC Comics adaptations (only iZombie‘s future remains in question).

Supergirl had been on an extended hiatus while Legends of Tomorrow finished out its season in the Monday time slot after Black Lightning debuted earlier this year in Legends‘s previous slot.

In the episode, the DEO finds itself in danger from an unexpected threat while Mon-El and Kara begin training to take down Reign and the Worldkillers.

This is the second episode in a row with a major role teased for Myr’nn, J’Onn J’onzz’s father played by Carl Lumbly. Earlier this season, the character was introduced when J’Onn was brought back to Mars and learned that his father, an important religious figure in the green Martian culture, had not died with the rest of his culture but had been tortured and kept hostage for years.

J’Onn, along with Miss Martian, rescued his father and brought him back to Earth. In the last few episodes, we have seen that his father is having a difficult time acclimating to Earth, and still likes to mostly live quietly alone, in conditions not entirely unlike the solitary confinement to which he had become acquainted over years of torture on Mars.

Prior to joining Supergirl, Lumbly provided the voice for J’Onn on Justice League and Justice League Unlimited, as well as other animated and video game projects.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

When Myr’nn (guest star Carl Lumbly) inadvertently causes psychic disturbances at the DEO, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) must work with J’onn (David Harewood) to contain the resulting chaos. Meanwhile, Mon-El (Chris Wood) begins training Kara in fighting techniques he’s learned in the future for battling Worldkillers.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode with story by Eric Carrasco and teleplay by Katie Rose Rogers & Nicki Holcomb.

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW beginning next week. “In Search of Lost Time” debuts on April 23.