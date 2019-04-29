‘Supergirl’ References ‘Game of Thrones’ in “American Dreamer”

The world may be buzzing about Avengers: Endgame, but there’s another global culture-spanning phenomenon in entertainment right now, too. HBO’s Game of Thrones is the most popular show in the world with people across the globe tuning in each week, eager to find out who will ultimately sit on the Iron Throne. But it’s not just our world that’s obsessed with the fantasy drama epic. The Arrowverse is, too, at least on Supergirl‘s Earth-38.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “American Dreamer”, below.

In tonight’s episode, with National City under martial law, violence against aliens is getting worse and worse. Desperate to try to shift public perception of aliens, Kara Danvers, who has temporarily put aside her Supergirl persona, comes up with a genius plan. She decides to interview Dreamer/Nia Nal for a television broadcast, choosing the hero because she is both alien and human, the best of both worlds born right in the United States. Her hope is that by humanizing aliens, people will change their hearts.

To that end, when Dreamer sits down for her talk with Kara, she not only explains her origins, but also tells viewers about the things she likes — things that make her just like them. As she runs through her list of likes — including food preferences — she also talks about her entertainment preferences as well. Turns out that not only does Dreamer identify as being Gryffindor (a Harry Potter reference), but she aligns herself with House Stark.

That’s right, Dreamer is a Game of Thrones fan, too. Which means that in the Arrowverse reality of Earth-38, there’s a good chance that Dreamer is tuning in to the series’ final season just like we are here and that means she’s probably just as anxious for tonight’s episode as we are, too. House Stark is in a difficult position on Game of Thrones right now. Not only are there not a whole lot of Starks left, but Jon Snow is now aware that he’s not really Ned Stark’s son. His true parentage — the son of Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen — has been revealed not only to him but to Daenerys Targaryen as well. Jon’s true identity as Aegon Targaryen gives him claim to the Iron Throne, something that puts Dany’s place in the line of succession at risk.

There’s also the more tangible threat that the Starks — and all of the North — face this week as well. The Night King comes to Winterfell tonight, meaning the long-awaited Battle of Winterfell is upon us with beloved characters likely to die in the process.

As for the Arrowverse, this isn’t the first time that Game of Thrones has been referenced and it’s possible that the version of the show Dreamer is watching is different from ours. Earlier this season on The Flash, Nora West-Allen’s journal had a clever little comment noting that it was funny to her that we here in 2019 really think Game of Thrones is ending this season. Seems like in her reality the show keeps on going. Still, even if that is the case in the Arrowverse considering that Dreamer’s power is precognitive dreams, it kind of makes us want to catch up with the hero and get ourselves some spoilers before the episode airs. Just to be emotionally ready.

Did you catch Supergirl‘s fun Game of Thrones reference? Let us know in the comments below.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

