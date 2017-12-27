‘Supergirl’: Amy Jackson Talks Fan Reaction to Saturn Girl’s Marriage to Mon-El

Fans of The CW‘s Supergirl were shocked when Mon-El (Chris Wood) returned to National City earlier this season, but they were even more stunned when he revealed that not only had he been gone for seven years, but he was now married to Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson.) Some fans were so stunned that they’ve even taken to sending Jackson some very serious messages on social media.

Jackson recently appeared as a guest on BBC Radio 1xtra for their “Film Friday” segment to discuss her acting career. When the subject of her current stint on Supergirl came up, Jackson explained that she had become a bit of “comic book geek” since joining the DC family, but explained that fans of the superheroes often are very serious about their favorites which, for her, has translated to some interesting responses from fans of the Mon-El/Supergirl pairing.

“You should see some of the tweets I get,” Jackson said. “They think the storyline is real, but I love that because it helps me get into it and the fans are so passionate that makes me want to be passionate about it, obviously. But they’re not too keen on the storyline, what’s happening on Supergirl right now, but it’s to be continued. Wait until January and they’ll see what can happen.”

While it sounds like Jackson is taking the fan reaction to her character appearing to come between Mon-El and Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) in stride, her comment about fans needing to wait until January to see what happens next may give “Karamel” fans a bit of hope. A theory had previously been making the rounds that speculated that Mon-El’s relationship with Imra wasn’t what it looked like on the surface. Jackson herself seven responded to fans on social media telling them that things would get better and specifically indicating that there was more to the story. This led some fans to speculate that Supergirl may take a page from Saturn Girl’s comic book history where she used her telepathy to manipulate Ultra Boy into believing his wife was along with them when the Legionnaires were lost in an unfamiliar galaxy. And, if the interview with Jackson is any indication, that fan theory might just be correct. The actress elaborated a bit about her character’s powers and what that means in terms of how she uses them.

“I’m telepathic, that’s what I’m known for,” Jackson said of her character. “She’s also known as Imra Ardeen and she’s a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes, they were created in the fifties — I’ve turned into an absolute comic geek, honestly I swear to god I could tell you the whole story of the new superheroes that have just hit Supergirl. She’s actually very well behaved. She’s very compassionate, very intelligent but because she can read people’s minds she’s a little bit manipulative.”

Whether or not that manipulation extends to her relationship with Mon-El or if it will come in to play defending National City from Reign (Odette Annable) fans will just have to wait for Supergirl to return from winter hiatus to find out.

Supergirl will return on Monday, January 15, 2018 at 8/7c on The CW.